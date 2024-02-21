Anzeige
21.02.2024
2xlswagger: Renowned Entertainment Industry Leader Benny Glickman Joins 2XL Swagger Brands Board

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / 2XL Swagger Brands, a start-up name in the alcohol beverage sector, proudly announces the appointment of Benny Glickman to its Board of Directors. Glickman brings a wealth of experience and a stellar track record in the music and entertainment sector, enhancing the strategic leadership of 2XL Swagger Brands, PinkKitty and EasyRhino.

Glickman is a seasoned professional with 30-plus years of exemplary leadership in the music and entertainment industry. His remarkable career has been marked by innovative thinking, strategic foresight, and a commitment to excellence. As a member of 2XL Swagger Brands' board, Glickman will play a pivotal role in guiding the company's growth trajectory, steering strategic initiatives, and contributing to the overall success of the organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Benny Glickman to our Board of Directors," said Robert Tushinsky, CEO/founder of 2XL Swagger Brands. "His extensive experience and proven leadership will undoubtedly be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate in the spirits sector. Benny's strategic insights align seamlessly with our vision for the future and we are confident that his contributions will play a key role in driving 2XL Swagger Brands, PinkKitty and EasyRhino to new heights."

Glickman's impressive background in Rap and Urban marketing for over 30 years makes him a respected figure in the music and entertainment community. His appointment to the 2XL Swagger Brands board reflects the company's commitment to bringing aboard top-tier talent to fuel its ambitious growth plans.

"I am honored to join the board of 2XL Swagger Brands, a company that is synonymous with innovation and excellence in the alcohol sector," said Benny Glickman. "I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to build upon the company's success, drive strategic initiatives, and contribute to its continued growth and market leadership."

About 2XL Swagger Brands: 2XL Swagger Brands is a next-generation spirits company located in Austin, Texas. At their core, the team members are creators, philanthropists, motivators, and entrepreneurs. The company's trailblazing spirits, PinkKitty and EasyRhino liqueurs, are next-level beverage brands that satisfy an untapped need of the health-engaged consumer. For more information, visit www.2xlswagger.com.

For media inquiries, please contact david@2xlswagger.com.

Contact Information

david Cadis
EVP and Managing Partner
david@2xlswagger.com
18184041509

SOURCE: 2XL Swagger Brands Inc.

