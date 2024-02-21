Allstar Health Brands, Inc.: AllStar Health Brands Inc. Acquires Major Interest in Italian Football Club Sanremo; Expands Sports Operations to North America

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / AllStar Health Brands Inc (OTC PINK:ALST) ("AllStar" or "the Company") announces that its affiliate, Allstar Global Brands, has finalized an agreement to acquire the esteemed Italian Football Club, Sanremo. Under this arrangement, AllStar will gain a 50% ownership stake in the professional soccer team's operations. The initiative extends to the United States and Canada, with a dedicated fund of $500,000 USD allocated for youth soccer programs. Concurrently, the Sanremese Football Club has unveiled a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the Sanremo Municipal Stadium, aiming to transform it into the Sanremo Arena in Liguria, Italy. Sanremese represents a cherished soccer legacy spanning generation.

Alessandro Masu, the president of Sanremse, is an enthusiastic leader seeking a suitable North American partner to spearhead sports expansion beyond Italy's borders. This collaboration will enable AllStar to establish sports complexes in the United States and Canada, providing cutting-edge athletic training to aspiring male and female soccer players. The goal is to enhance their skills and pave the way for potential advancement into collegiate soccer programs, Major League Soccer (MLS), and/or top-tier professional football leagues in the European Union.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc., founded in 2017 as a Nevada Corporation, is based in Miami, Florida. It specializes in healthcare products aimed at enhancing health and enhancing quality of life. With a focus on nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and medications, AllStar serves markets in North America and Europe. The company is committed to expanding its product offerings, introducing innovative solutions for improved human health, and fostering growth through acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations.

