Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

The Company is pleased to announce it will be launching its wholly-owned wellness brand, Cherryology®, as part of its brand incubation and cultivation program through its marketing division, the Campus Community. Cherryology was conceived as a feminine-leaning brand, created to appeal to women in the 30-55 age demographic.

In developing the brand, the Company engaged renown product designer and formulator, Gary Kehoe. Mr. Kehoe is a seasoned entrepreneur and recognized expert in product innovation. Mr. Kehoe has had a successful career designing innovative product concepts and technologies that have resulted in multiple patent applications and successful commercial brands. He is an inventor or co-inventor on over 20 U.S. Patents that include products, processes and equipment and he has successfully formulated over a dozen consumer products sold on store shelves. Mr. Kehoe held senior management positions for the Wm. Wrigley Company, Gum Tech International, and Nabisco Foods Company.

As Senior Director of New Product Innovation for Wrigley, Mr. Kehoe coordinated the ideation and rapid prototype development of next generation products. At Nabisco, he developed or co-developed the successful launches of numerous consumer products that have maintained strong market presence for over a decade. He has also written research papers and reports related to various topics, such as functional and medical foods, dietary supplements, OTC drugs, homeopathic remedies, and innovative delivery systems.

The design and formulation for the first Cherryology product coming to market has been completed. It is a dissolvable, pre-sleep aid that can be taken with any hot beverage, created to address the wind down period after dinner, but before bedtime. Rather than focus on sleep directly, like many products relying on inferior compounds like melatonin that stop working after a couple of days, our dissolvable uses natural ingredients that have been clinically tested to ease one into a relaxed state in the hours before bed, in preparation for sustained and restful sleep.

The U.S. sleep market was estimated to be $60.35 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach $102.07 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period (2023-2031). Sibannac is targeting a high-end consumer with the Cherryology brand and will be offering its products online, through its retail Kava bar, the Kavern, and through distribution to health spas, stores and discriminating, boutique retailers.

"We're very excited to bring the Cherryology brand to life and introduce our new sleep aid to the market. A lot of time and effort has gone into the brand development and positioning and we have our first product ready to go into production," said Sibannac's CEO, David Mersky. "We not only have a novel formula, but we designed our dissolvable to be used in the hours before sleep, which is a huge differentiating factor in the competitive landscape," said Mersky.

Sibannac's marketing head, Eric Stoll of Lifetime Branding, will be overseeing manufacturing, packaging and the product rollout.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC products for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. The company operates an FDA registered, food-grade facility that is fully cGMP compliant and is vertically integrated, with product design, manufacturing, sales and marketing, all under the Sibannac umbrella. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Campus Co., led by Eric Stoll, Sibannac's Chief Marketing Officer. The Campus is already providing services to leading wellness brands.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

