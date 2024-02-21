

Garmin Ltd (GRMN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $542.125 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $293.272 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $330.863 million or $1.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $1.482 billion from $1.306 billion last year.



Outlook:



Looking ahead, the company expects its annual results below analysts' view.



For the full year, Garmin expects pro forma income per share of $5.40, below analysts' forecast of $5.61 per share.



Annual revenue is expected to be $5.75 billion, below the analysts' estimate of $5.56 billion.



The company intends to pay a cash dividend of $3 per share, payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the Board.



In addition, the company will pay a final dividend of $0.73 per share on March 29 to shareholders on the register as of March 15.



Garmin Ltd Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $542.125 Mln. vs. $293.272 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.82 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q4): $1.482 Bln vs. $1.306 Bln last year.



