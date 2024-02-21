Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide) a leading global, full-service contract research organization (CRO), has expanded the pharmacy at its Clinical Pharmacology Unit (CPU) in San Antonio, Texas. Completed in January 2024, the expanded pharmacy provides Worldwide's customers with streamlined processes, as well as decreased timelines and costs. Key focus areas of the project were equipment upgrades, operational demand, workplace demand, and employee engagement, with an overall goal to enhance the customer experience.

"A common thread among our Worldwide team members is a passion to take care of our customers we're always looking for ways to improve our partnerships," said Mike Mencer, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Early Phase. "As part of an ongoing $5 million upgrade to our CPU, this expansion aligns with our culture of quality and our dedication to continuous improvement and innovation to meet our customers' growing needs as we work together to improve the lives of patients around the world."

Pharmacy upgrades included end-of-life equipment replacements and relocation for an expanded footprint within the CPU.

"Expanding our pharmacy in size enables us to expand in volume, providing additional opportunities and efficiencies for our customers," said Lona Sheeran, Sr. Vice President, Clinical Operations, Early Phase. "We can now manufacture onsite, in real time, for Phase 1 studies per FDA guidance, allowing our customers the option to pivot on their dose while their study is ongoing. This service is unique and can save our customers thousands of dollars and months of time a huge advantage in this fast-paced industry."

Operating since 2005, Worldwide's CPU is a 200-bed, fit-for-purpose facility. Within this unit, studies are conducted in healthy volunteers, patients, and specialty populations. The CPU is located one hour from Worldwide's Bioanalytical Center of Excellence, offering a comprehensive approach that benefits customers through streamlined vendor management, consistent standards, technical expertise, and overall efficiencies such as seamless sample transfer and rapid processing.

About Worldwide Clinical Trials:

Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide) is a leading full-service global contract research organization (CRO) that works in partnership with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to create customized solutions that advance new medications from discovery to reality. Worldwide's capabilities include bioanalytical laboratory services, Phase I-IV clinical trials, and post-approval and real-world evidence studies all powered by an accessible team of clinicians, scientists, and researchers who bring first-hand expertise and a collaborative, personalized approach to each clinical program. Worldwide is therapeutically focused on neuroscience, oncology, rare diseases, and cardiometabolic and inflammatory disease. Its global footprint spans nearly 60 countries with more than 3,400 team members. For more information, visit www.worldwide.com.

