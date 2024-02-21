Qualcomm Incorporated Releases Its Annual Corporate Responsibility Report, Focused on ESG Performance and Progress on Its Goals in 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / The 2023 report features successes achieved this year, including progress on ESG targets and power efficiency of our Snapdragon products. Qualcomm's ESG priorities include three areas of focus where the Company believes it can make the greatest impact - Empowering Digital Transformation, Acting Responsibly and Operating Sustainably.

Key highlights from 2023 include:

The Company continued to invent and develop products that enable customers to make a positive impact. One of Qualcomm's 2025 goals is to reduce power consumption by 10 percent every year in the Company's flagship Snapdragon® products. Thus far, year over year, the Company achieved a reduction in power consumption by 10 percent in Snapdragon products when averaged across all use cases.

The Company's efforts around sustainable supply chain management maintained with the 2025 goal of auditing 100 percent of primary semiconductor manufacturing suppliers every 2 years for conformance to its Supplier Code of Conduct. As of 2023, 88 percent of our primary semiconductor manufacturing suppliers have received audits.

In 2023, the Company achieved its 2025 global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions goal- two years ahead of schedule. It has reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by over 35 percent compared to a 2014 baseline.

In line with the Company's conviction to address the environmental, social, and economic impacts of climate change, the Company continued its efforts to advance toward progressing on its other ambitious climate goals, including reaching net-zero global GHG emissions for Scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2040. The goals have been approved by Science Based Targets Initiative's (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5°C.

The Company kept up its work to enrich people's lives by bringing technology to underserved communities around the world through its Qualcomm® Wireless Reach Initiative. During this past year, Wireless Reach reached its 2025 goal to positively impacted the lives of over 27 million people since 2006.

The Company remains committed to its goal of inspiring the next generation of inventors by engaging over 1.5 million students and teachers across the globe through strategic STEM initiatives. While we achieved our goal in 2022, we carried on our efforts in STEM around the world. As of 2023, we've reached over 4.7 million students and teachers across the globe.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

