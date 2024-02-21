CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

"Exelon had another strong year in 2023, both financially and operationally," said President and CEO Calvin Butler. "We delivered in the top half of our guidance range, achieved best-on-record operational performance at multiple utilities, and advocated for a more affordable and equitable energy transformation for our customers. We successfully competed for nearly $200 million in project grants benefiting our customers, supported by the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act. In 2024, we will continue to innovate and partner with regulators and stakeholders across Exelon's jurisdictions to support our shared energy and environmental goals, while demonstrating the power of impact for our customers and communities."

"We delivered strong financial results for the second year in a row, despite the historically mild weather impacting our non-decoupled jurisdictions," said Exelon Chief Financial Officer Jeanne Jones. "For the full year 2023, we earned $2.34 per share on a GAAP basis and $2.38 per share on a non-GAAP basis, results that are at the top end of our narrowed guidance range. Over the next four years, Exelon will invest $35 billion to serve our customers, resulting in 7.5% rate base growth and an expected annualized earnings growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2027, off the midpoint of our 2023 guidance, with an expectation of being at midpoint or better in that range. We expect adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings for 2024 of $2.40 to $2.50 per share, driven by continued investment in our jurisdictions' energy transformations and doing so as affordably and efficiently as possible."

Fourth Quarter 2023

Exelon's GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $0.62 per share from $0.43 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $0.60 per share from $0.43 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the reconciliations of GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings, refer to the tables beginning on page 4.

GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily reflect:

Higher utility earnings primarily due to favorable impacts of the multi-year plans including the recognition of the reconciliation in 2023 at BGE. In addition, there were higher electric distribution earnings from higher allowed electric distribution ROE due to an increase in treasury rates at ComEd and favorable impacts of rate increases at PECO and PHI. This was partially offset by higher contracting costs and interest expense at PHI.

Higher costs at the Exelon holding company primarily due to higher interest expense and realized losses on hedging activity.

Full Year 2023

Exelon's GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations for 2023 increased to $2.34 per share from $2.08 per share in 2022. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for 2023 increased to $2.38 per share from $2.27 per share in 2022.

GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the full year 2023 primarily reflect:

Higher utility earnings primarily due to higher electric distribution and transmission earnings from higher allowed ROE due to an increase in treasury rates and higher rate base at ComEd and favorable impacts of rate increases at PECO, BGE, and PHI. In addition, at BGE, there were favorable impacts of the multi-year plans including the recognition of the reconciliation in 2023 and favorable carrying costs related to the carbon mitigation credit (CMC) regulatory asset at ComEd. This was partially offset by unfavorable weather at PECO and PHI, higher depreciation expense and interest expense at PECO, BGE and PHI, higher contracting costs at PHI, and higher storm costs at PECO and BGE.

Higher costs at the Exelon holding company primarily due to higher interest expense and realized losses on hedging activity. This was partially offset by certain BSC costs that were historically allocated to Constellation Energy Generation, LLC (Generation) but are presented as part of continuing operations in Exelon's results in 2022 as these costs do not qualify as expenses of the discontinued operations per the accounting rules.

Operating Company Results1

ComEd

ComEd's fourth quarter of 2023 GAAP Net Income increased to $268 million from $211 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. ComEd's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $269 million from $211 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in electric distribution formula rate earnings (reflecting higher allowed electric distribution ROE due to an increase in treasury rates). Due to revenue decoupling, ComEd's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

PECO

PECO's fourth quarter of 2023 GAAP Net Income increased to $153 million from $102 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. PECO's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $154 million from $102 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to distribution rate increases and favorable impacts from lower storm costs.

BGE

BGE's fourth quarter of 2023 GAAP Net Income increased to $199 million from $113 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. BGE's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $199 million from $114 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to favorable impacts of the multi-year plans including the recognition of the reconciliation in 2023. Due to revenue decoupling, BGE's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

PHI

PHI's fourth quarter of 2023 GAAP Net Income increased to $101 million from $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. PHI's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $102 million from $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to distribution and transmission rate increases and timing of excess deferred tax amortization, partially offset by increases in contracting costs and interest expense. Due to revenue decoupling, PHI's distribution earnings related to Pepco Maryland, DPL Maryland, Pepco District of Columbia, and ACE are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

Initiates Annual Guidance for 2024

Exelon introduced a guidance range for 2024 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings of $2.40-$2.50 per share. There are no adjustments between 2024 projected GAAP Earnings and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings currently.

1Exelon's four business units include ComEd, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in northern Illinois; PECO, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in southeastern Pennsylvania; BGE, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in central Maryland; and PHI, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in the District of Columbia and portions of Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey and retail natural gas distribution operations in northern Delaware.

Recent Developments and Fourth Quarter Highlights

Dividend: On February 21, 2024, Exelon's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on Exelon's common stock for the first quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on Friday, March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record of Exelon as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, March 4, 2024.

On February 21, 2024, Exelon's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on Exelon's common stock for the first quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on Friday, March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record of Exelon as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, March 4, 2024. Rate Case Developments: ComEd Multi-Year Rate Plan: On December 14, 2023, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) issued a final order on ComEd's MRP for 2024-2027. The ICC approved total requested revenue requirement increases of $451 million effective January 1, 2024, $14 million effective January 1, 2025, $6 million effective January 1, 2026, and $30 million effective January 1, 2027, based on an ROE of 8.905%, and an equity ratio of 50%. BGE Electric and Gas Multi-Year Plan: On December 14, 2023, the Maryland Public Service Commission (MDPSC) issued an order on BGE's multi-year plans. The MDPSC order provides for an electric rate increase of approximately $41 million, $113 million, and $25 million in 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively, based on an ROE of 9.50%. Additionally, the MDPSC order provides for a natural gas rate increase of approximately $126 million, $62 million, and $41 million in 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively, based on an ROE of 9.45%. ACE Electric Base Rate Case: On November 17, 2023, the NJBPU approved an increase in ACE's annual electric distribution base rates of $45 million (before New Jersey sales and use tax), reflecting an ROE of 9.60%. The order approved incremental increases in ACE's electric distribution base rates of $36 million and $9 million effective December 1, 2023 and February 1, 2024, respectively.

Financing Activities: On November 8, 2023, DPL issued $340 million, $75 million, and $110 million of First Mortgage Bonds, 5.45%, 5.55%, and 5.72% Series, due November 8, 2033, November 8, 2038, and November 8, 2053, respectively. DPL used the proceeds to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

GAAP/Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciliation

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations:

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations:

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the full year of 2023 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations:

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the full year of 2022 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations:

Webcast Information

Exelon will discuss fourth quarter 2023 earnings in a conference call scheduled for today at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time). The webcast and associated materials can be accessed at www.exeloncorp.com/investor-relations.

About Exelon

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10.5 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities - Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 19,500 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to supporting our communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow @Exelon on Twitter | X.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to net income as determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), Exelon evaluates its operating performance using the measure of Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings because management believes it represents earnings directly related to the ongoing operations of the business. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, and other specified items. This measure is intended to enhance an investor's overall understanding of period over period operating results and provide an indication of Exelon's baseline operating performance excluding items that are considered by management to be not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business. In addition, this measure is among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating performance, allocating resources, setting incentive compensation targets, and planning and forecasting of future periods. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is not a presentation defined under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies' presentation. Exelon has provided the non-GAAP financial measure as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings should not be deemed more useful than, a substitute for, or an alternative to the most comparable GAAP Net Income measures provided in this earnings release and attachments. This press release and earnings release attachments provide reconciliations of Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are posted on Exelon's website: https://investors.exeloncorp.com, and have been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K on Feb. 21, 2024.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Words such as "could," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "will," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "predicts," "should," and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic, and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made by Exelon Corporation, Commonwealth Edison Company, PECO Energy Company, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, Pepco Holdings LLC, Potomac Electric Power Company, Delmarva Power & Light Company, and Atlantic City Electric Company (Registrants) include those factors discussed herein, as well as the items discussed in (1) the Registrants' 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC in (a) Part I, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part II, ITEM 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and (c) Part II, ITEM 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data: Note 18, Commitments and Contingencies; (2) the Registrants' Third Quarter 2023 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (filed on Nov. 2, 2023) in (a) Part II, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part I, ITEM 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and, (c) Part I, ITEM 1. Financial Statements: Note 12, Commitments and Contingencies; and (3) other factors discussed in filings with the SEC by the Registrants.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, which apply only as of the date of this press release. None of the Registrants undertakes any obligation to publicly release any revision to its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Earnings Release Attachments Table of Contents Consolidating Statement of Operations 1 Consolidated Balance Sheets 3 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 5 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings 6 Statistics ComEd 10 PECO 11 BGE 13 Pepco 15 DPL 16 ACE 18

Consolidating Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in millions) ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Operating revenues $ 2,008 $ 917 $ 1,041 $ 1,411 $ (9 ) $ 5,368 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 748 347 387 544 - 2,026 Operating and maintenance 373 217 109 336 (11 ) 1,024 Depreciation and amortization 358 100 167 249 16 890 Taxes other than income taxes 87 46 80 121 11 345 Total operating expenses 1,566 710 743 1,250 16 4,285 Gain on sales of assets and businesses - - - 9 - 9 Operating income (loss) 442 207 298 170 (25 ) 1,092 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (120 ) (53 ) (47 ) (84 ) (148 ) (452 ) Other, net 24 10 5 28 10 77 Total other income and (deductions) (96 ) (43 ) (42 ) (56 ) (138 ) (375 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 346 164 256 114 (163 ) 717 Income taxes 78 11 57 13 (59 ) 100 Net income (loss) 268 153 199 101 (104 ) 617 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 268 $ 153 $ 199 $ 101 $ (104 ) $ 617 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Operating revenues $ 1,225 $ 1,026 $ 1,086 $ 1,342 $ (12 ) $ 4,667 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 68 442 474 554 - 1,538 Operating and maintenance 368 288 220 292 69 1,237 Depreciation and amortization 341 95 161 240 15 852 Taxes other than income taxes 84 47 77 114 8 330 Total operating expenses 861 872 932 1,200 92 3,957 Operating income (loss) 364 154 154 142 (104 ) 710 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (106 ) (48 ) (41 ) (75 ) (115 ) (385 ) Other, net 14 8 5 22 52 101 Total other income and (deductions) (92 ) (40 ) (36 ) (53 ) (63 ) (284 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 272 114 118 89 (167 ) 426 Income taxes 61 12 5 (1 ) (83 ) (6 ) Net income (loss) 211 102 113 90 (84 ) 432 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 211 $ 102 $ 113 $ 90 $ (84 ) $ 432 Change in net income (loss) from 2022 to 2023 $ 57 $ 51 $ 86 $ 11 $ (20 ) $ 185

Consolidating Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in millions) ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Operating revenues $ 7,844 $ 3,894 $ 4,027 $ 6,026 $ (64 ) $ 21,727 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 2,816 1,544 1,531 2,348 2 8,241 Operating and maintenance 1,450 1,003 741 1,289 76 4,559 Depreciation and amortization 1,403 397 654 990 62 3,506 Taxes other than income taxes 369 202 319 487 31 1,408 Total operating expenses 6,038 3,146 3,245 5,114 171 17,714 Gain on sales of assets and businesses - - - 9 1 10 Operating income (loss) 1,806 748 782 921 (234 ) 4,023 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (477 ) (201 ) (182 ) (323 ) (546 ) (1,729 ) Other, net 75 36 18 108 171 408 Total other income and (deductions) (402 ) (165 ) (164 ) (215 ) (375 ) (1,321 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,404 583 618 706 (609 ) 2,702 Income taxes 314 20 133 116 (209 ) 374 Net income (loss) from continuing operations after income taxes 1,090 563 485 590 (400 ) 2,328 Net income from discontinued operations after income taxes - - - - - - Net income (loss) 1,090 563 485 590 (400 ) 2,328 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 1,090 $ 563 $ 485 $ 590 $ (400 ) $ 2,328 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Operating revenues $ 5,761 $ 3,903 $ 3,895 $ 5,565 $ (46 ) $ 19,078 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 1,109 1,535 1,567 2,164 (2 ) 6,373 Operating and maintenance 1,412 992 877 1,157 235 4,673 Depreciation and amortization 1,323 373 630 938 61 3,325 Taxes other than income taxes 374 202 302 475 37 1,390 Total operating expenses 4,218 3,102 3,376 4,734 331 15,761 Loss on sales of assets and businesses (2 ) - - - - (2 ) Operating income (loss) 1,541 801 519 831 (377 ) 3,315 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (414 ) (177 ) (152 ) (292 ) (412 ) (1,447 ) Other, net 54 31 21 78 351 535 Total other income and (deductions) (360 ) (146 ) (131 ) (214 ) (61 ) (912 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,181 655 388 617 (438 ) 2,403 Income taxes 264 79 8 9 (11 ) 349 Net income (loss) from continuing operations after income taxes 917 576 380 608 (427 ) 2,054 Net income from discontinued operations after income taxes - - - - 117 117 Net income (loss) 917 576 380 608 (310 ) 2,171 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - 1 1 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 917 $ 576 $ 380 $ 608 $ (311 ) $ 2,170 Change in net income (loss) from continuing operations 2022 to 2023 $ 173 $ (13 ) $ 105 $ (18 ) $ 27 $ 274

__________ (a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities.

Exelon Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in millions) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 445 $ 407 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 482 566 Accounts receivable Customer accounts receivable 2,659 2,544 Customer allowance for credit losses (317 ) (327 ) Customer accounts receivable, net 2,342 2,217 Other accounts receivable 1,101 1,426 Other allowance for credit losses (82 ) (82 ) Other accounts receivable, net 1,019 1,344 Inventories, net Fossil fuel 94 208 Materials and supplies 707 547 Regulatory assets 2,215 1,641 Other 473 406 Total current assets 7,777 7,336 Property, plant, and equipment, net 73,593 69,076 Deferred debits and other assets Regulatory assets 8,698 8,037 Goodwill 6,630 6,630 Receivable related to Regulatory Agreement Units 3,232 2,897 Investments 251 232 Other 1,365 1,141 Total deferred debits and other assets 20,176 18,937 Total assets $ 101,546 $ 95,349 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 2,523 $ 2,586 Long-term debt due within one year 1,403 1,802 Accounts payable 2,846 3,382 Accrued expenses 1,375 1,226 Payables to affiliates 5 5 Regulatory liabilities 389 437 Mark-to-market derivative liabilities 74 8 Unamortized energy contract liabilities 8 10 Other 968 1,155 Total current liabilities 9,591 10,611 Long-term debt 39,692 35,272 Long-term debt to financing trusts 390 390 Deferred credits and other liabilities Deferred income taxes and unamortized investment tax credits 11,956 11,250 Regulatory liabilities 9,576 9,112 Pension obligations 1,571 1,109 Non-pension postretirement benefit obligations 527 507 Asset retirement obligations 267 269 Mark-to-market derivative liabilities 106 83 Unamortized energy contract liabilities 27 35 Other 2,088 1,967 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 26,118 24,332 Total liabilities 75,791 70,605 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock 21,114 20,908 Treasury stock, at cost (123 ) (123 ) Retained earnings 5,490 4,597 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (726 ) (638 ) Total shareholders' equity 25,755 24,744 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 101,546 $ 95,349

Exelon Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 2,328 $ 2,171 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, and accretion, including nuclear fuel and energy contract amortization 3,506 3,533 Asset impairments - 48 Gain on sales of assets and businesses (10 ) (8 ) Deferred income taxes and amortization of investment tax credits 319 255 Net fair value changes related to derivatives 22 (53 ) Net realized and unrealized losses on NDT funds - 205 Net unrealized losses on equity investments - 16 Other non-cash operating activities (335 ) 370 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (37 ) (1,222 ) Inventories (45 ) (121 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (191 ) 1,318 Option premiums paid, net - (39 ) Collateral (paid) received, net (146 ) 1,248 Income taxes 48 (4 ) Regulatory assets and liabilities, net (439 ) (1,326 ) Pension and non-pension postretirement benefit contributions (129 ) (616 ) Other assets and liabilities (188 ) (905 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 4,703 4,870 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (7,408 ) (7,147 ) Proceeds from NDT fund sales - 488 Investment in NDT funds - (516 ) Collection of DPP - 169 Proceeds from sales of assets and businesses 25 16 Other investing activities 8 - Net cash flows used in investing activities (7,375 ) (6,990 ) Cash flows from financing activities Changes in short-term borrowings (313 ) 986 Proceeds from short-term borrowings with maturities greater than 90 days 400 1,300 Repayments on short-term borrowings with maturities greater than 90 days (150 ) (1,500 ) Issuance of long-term debt 5,825 6,309 Retirement of long-term debt (1,713 ) (2,073 ) Issuance of common stock 140 563 Dividends paid on common stock (1,433 ) (1,334 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 41 36 Transfer of cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents to Constellation - (2,594 ) Other financing activities (114 ) (102 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 2,683 1,591 Increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents 11 (529 ) Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,090 1,619 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,101 $ 1,090

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2023 and 2022 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%. (a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities. (b) For ComEd, BGE, Pepco, DPL Maryland, and ACE, customer rates are adjusted to eliminate the impacts of weather and customer usage on distribution volumes. (c) For regulatory recovery mechanisms, including ComEd's distribution formula rate and energy efficiency formula, ComEd, PECO, BGE, and PHI utilities transmission formula rates, and riders across all utilities, revenues increase and decrease i) as fully recoverable costs fluctuate (with no impact on net earnings), and ii) pursuant to changes in rate base, capital structure and ROE (which impact net earnings). (1) Reflects costs related to the impairment of an office building at BGE, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (2) Represents costs related to the separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation, and employee-related severance costs, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (3) In 2022, in connection with the separation, Exelon recorded an income tax benefit related to deductible transaction costs. (4) For ComEd, reflects an increase in distribution revenues due to higher allowed electric distribution ROE driven by an increase in treasury rates. For PECO, reflects an increase in revenue primarily due to higher gas distribution rates charged to customers, coupled with higher overall effective rates for both electric and gas attributable to decreased usage. For BGE, reflects an increase in revenue due to distribution rate increases. For PHI, reflects an increase in revenue primarily due to distribution and transmission rate increases. For Corporate, reflects an increase in realized losses from hedging activity. (5) For ComEd, primarily reflect an increase in electric distribution, transmission, and energy efficiency revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs. For PECO, reflects a decrease in transmission and energy efficiency revenues due to regulatory required programs. For PHI, reflects higher revenues due to certain EDIT benefits being fully amortized and passed through to customers, which is fully offset in Interest expense and Other. For PHI, also reflects higher transmission revenues due to increased Income taxes, Depreciation and amortization, and Operating and maintenance expense, which are fully offset in a combination of Operating and maintenance expense, Depreciation and amortization expense, and Interest expense and Other. (6) Represents Operating and maintenance expense, excluding pension and non-pension postretirement benefits. For PECO, primarily reflects a decrease in other operating expenses, a decrease in program costs related to regulatory required programs, and a decrease in storm costs. For BGE, primarily reflects a decrease in other operating expense due to favorable impacts from the multi-year plan reconciliations. For PHI, primarily reflects an increase in contracting costs primarily due to the ACE employee strike. For Corporate, primarily reflects a decrease in Operating and maintenance expense with an offsetting decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the Transition Services Agreement (TSA). (7) Reflects ongoing capital expenditures across all utilities and higher depreciation rates effective January 2023 for ComEd. (8) For PHI, primarily reflects higher income tax expense due to certain EDIT benefits being fully amortized and passed through to customers, with an offsetting increase in Other energy delivery. For Corporate, primarily reflects a decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA with an offsetting decrease in Operating and maintenance expense.

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2023 and 2022 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%. (a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities. (b) For ComEd, BGE, Pepco, DPL Maryland, and ACE, customer rates are adjusted to eliminate the impacts of weather and customer usage on distribution volumes. (c) For regulatory recovery mechanisms, including ComEd's distribution formula rate and energy efficiency formula, ComEd, PECO, BGE, and PHI utilities transmission formula rates, and riders across all utilities, revenues increase and decrease i) as fully recoverable costs fluctuate (with no impact on net earnings), and ii) pursuant to changes in rate base, capital structure and ROE (which impact net earnings). (1) Reflects costs related to a multi-year Enterprise Resource Program (ERP) system implementation, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (2) Reflects costs related to the impairment of an office building at BGE, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (3) Represents costs related to the separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation, and employee-related severance costs, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense and Other, net. (4) In 2022, for PECO, primarily reflects an adjustment to exclude one-time non-cash impacts associated with the remeasurement of deferred income taxes as a result of the reduction in Pennsylvania corporate income tax rate. For Corporate, in connection with the separation, Exelon recorded an income tax expense primarily due to the long-term marginal state income tax rate change, the recognition of valuation allowances against the net deferred tax assets positions for certain standalone state filing jurisdictions, and nondeductible transaction costs partially offset by a one-time impact associated with a state tax benefit. In 2023, reflects the adjustment to state deferred income taxes due to changes in forecasted apportionment. (5) For ComEd, reflects an increase in distribution revenues due to higher allowed electric distribution ROE driven by an increase in treasury rates and higher rate base. For PECO, reflects an increase in revenue primarily due to higher gas distribution rates charged to customers, coupled with higher overall effective rates for both electric and gas attributable to decreased usage. For BGE, reflects an increase in revenue due to distribution and transmission rate increases. For PHI, reflects an increase in revenue primarily due to distribution and transmission rate increases. For Corporate, reflects an increase in realized losses from hedging activity. (6) For ComEd, reflects an increase in electric distribution, transmission, and energy efficiency revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs and also reflects carrying costs related to the CMC regulatory assets. For PECO, reflects an increase in transmission and energy efficiency revenues due to regulatory required programs. For PHI, primarily reflects higher revenues due to certain EDIT benefits being fully amortized and passed through to customers, which is fully offset in Interest expense and Other and the regulatory asset amortization of the ACE Purchase Power Agreement termination obligation recorded in the first quarter of 2022, which is fully recoverable. For PHI, also reflects higher transmission revenues due to increased Income taxes, Depreciation and amortization, and Operating and maintenance expense, which are fully offset in a combination of Operating and maintenance expense, Depreciation and amortization expense, and Interest expense and Other. (7) Represents Operating and maintenance expense, excluding pension and non-pension postretirement benefits. For ComEd, reflects an increase in credit loss expense. For PECO, primarily reflects an increase in storm costs, an increase in program costs related to regulatory required programs, partially offset by a decrease in other operating expenses. For BGE, primarily reflects a decrease due to favorable impacts resulting from the multi-year plan reconciliations, partially offset by an increase in storm costs. For PHI, reflects an increase in contracting costs primarily due to the ACE employee strike. For Corporate, includes the following three items: 1) a decrease in Operating and maintenance expense with an offsetting decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA, 2) lower BSC costs that were historically allocated to Generation but are presented as part of continuing operations in Exelon's results as these costs do not qualify as expenses of the discontinued operations per the accounting rules (2023 includes no costs compared to one month of costs for the period prior to the separation for 2022), and 3) an increase in costs for DPA related matters. (8) Reflects ongoing capital expenditures across all utilities and higher depreciation rates effective January 2023 for ComEd. For PHI, includes the regulatory asset amortization of the ACE Purchase Power Agreement termination obligation recorded in the first quarter of 2022, which is fully recoverable in Other Energy Delivery. (9) For PHI, primarily reflects higher income tax expense due to certain EDIT benefits being fully amortized and passed through to customers, with an offsetting increase in Other energy delivery. For Corporate, primarily reflects a decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA with an offsetting decrease in Operating and maintenance expense, partially offset by an increase in other income for the proposed settlement of the DPA related derivative claims. (10) Reflects the impact on earnings per share due to the increase in Exelon's average diluted common shares outstanding as a result of the August 2022 common stock issuance.

ComEd Statistics Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather -

Normal %

Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 5,806 5,984 (3.0 )% (1.4 )% $ 821 $ 695 18.1 % Small commercial & industrial 6,852 7,061 (3.0 )% (1.1 )% 494 220 124.5 % Large commercial & industrial 6,607 6,543 1.0 % 1.2 % 271 (43 ) (730.2 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 233 250 (6.8 )% (4.4 )% 18 7 157.1 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 250 237 5.5 % Total electric revenues(c) 19,498 19,838 (1.7 )% (0.5 )% 1,854 1,116 66.1 % Other Revenues(d) 154 110 40.0 % Total Electric Revenues $ 2,008 $ 1,226 63.8 % Purchased Power $ 748 $ 68 1,000.0 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 1,747 2,091 2,139 (16.5 )% (18.3 )% Cooling Degree-Days 56 19 14 194.7 % 300.0 %

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather -

Normal %

Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 26,023 27,819 (6.5 )% (2.9 )% $ 3,565 $ 3,304 7.9 % Small commercial & industrial 28,706 29,766 (3.6 )% (2.0 )% 1,857 1,173 58.3 % Large commercial & industrial 26,708 26,904 (0.7 )% (0.2 )% 824 5 16,380.0 % Public authorities & electric railroads 855 909 (5.9 )% (4.7 )% 51 29 75.9 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 965 955 1.0 % Total electric revenues(c) 82,292 85,398 (3.6 )% (1.8 )% 7,262 5,466 32.9 % Other Revenues(d) 582 295 97.3 % Total Electric Revenues $ 7,844 $ 5,761 36.2 % Purchased Power $ 2,816 $ 1,109 153.9 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 5,014 6,044 5,968 (17.0 )% (16.0 )% Cooling Degree-Days 1,145 1,174 1,002 (2.5 )% 14.3 %

Number of Electric Customers 2023 2022 Residential 3,744,213 3,723,282 Small commercial & industrial 391,675 391,298 Large commercial & industrial 1,877 1,890 Public authorities & electric railroads 4,807 4,858 Total 4,142,572 4,121,328

__________ (a) Reflects revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from ComEd and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier, as all customers are assessed delivery charges. For customers purchasing electricity from ComEd, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $2 million and $2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $16 million and $16 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges.

PECO Statistics Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather-

Normal

% Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 3,076 3,175 (3.1 )% (0.3 )% $ 473 $ 488 (3.1 )% Small commercial & industrial 1,751 1,812 (3.4 )% (1.0 )% 111 135 (17.8 )% Large commercial & industrial 3,240 3,355 (3.4 )% (2.6 )% 53 70 (24.3 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 142 149 (4.7 )% (5.1 )% 7 7 - % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 79 69 14.5 % Total electric revenues(c) 8,209 8,491 (3.3 )% (1.4 )% 723 769 (6.0 )% Other Revenues(d) (5 ) 6 (183.3 )% Total Electric Revenues 718 775 (7.4 )% Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 12,145 13,895 (12.6 )% (1.6 )% 138 177 (22.0 )% Small commercial & industrial 6,801 7,211 (5.7 )% (1.6 )% 49 61 (19.7 )% Large commercial & industrial 12 11 9.1 % 0.1 % - - n/a Transportation 6,259 6,503 (3.8 )% (2.5 )% 7 7 - % Other(f) - - n/a n/a 5 5 - % Total natural gas revenues(g) 25,217 27,620 (8.7 )% (1.8 )% 199 250 (20.4 )% Other Revenues(d) - 1 (100.0 )% Total Natural Gas Revenues 199 251 (20.7 )% Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 917 $ 1,026 (10.6 )% Purchased Power and Fuel $ 347 $ 442 (21.5 )%

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 1,351 1,503 1,534 (10.1 )% (11.9 )% Cooling Degree-Days 48 18 32 166.7 % 50.0 %

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather-

Normal

% Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 13,262 14,379 (7.8 )% 0.5 % $ 2,090 $ 2,026 3.2 % Small commercial & industrial 7,367 7,701 (4.3 )% (0.3 )% 526 521 1.0 % Large commercial & industrial 13,638 14,046 (2.9 )% (0.8 )% 249 299 (16.7 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 606 638 (5.0 )% (5.0 )% 30 30 - % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 298 271 10.0 % Total electric revenues(c) 34,873 36,764 (5.1 )% (0.3 )% 3,193 3,147 1.5 % Other Revenues(d) 9 18 (50.0 )% Total Electric Revenues 3,202 3,165 1.2 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 35,842 42,135 (14.9 )% (3.2 )% 473 512 (7.6 )% Small commercial & industrial 21,182 23,449 (9.7 )% (1.7 )% 172 186 (7.5 )% Large commercial & industrial 51 31 64.5 % 2.7 % 1 - n/a Transportation 23,741 25,011 (5.1 )% (2.4 )% 27 26 3.8 % Other(f) - - n/a n/a 17 12 41.7 % Total natural gas revenues(g) 80,816 90,626 (10.8 )% (2.6 )% 690 736 (6.3 )% Other Revenues(d) 2 2 100.0 % Total Natural Gas Revenues 692 738 (6.2 )% Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 3,894 $ 3,903 (0.2 )% Purchased Power and Fuel $ 1,544 $ 1,535 0.6 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 3,587 4,135 4,399 (13.3 )% (18.5 )% Cooling Degree-Days 1,345 1,743 1,440 (22.8 )% (6.6 )%

Number of Electric Customers 2023 2022 Number of Natural Gas Customers 2023 2022 Residential 1,535,927 1,525,635 Residential 507,197 502,944 Small commercial & industrial 156,248 155,576 Small commercial & industrial 45,001 44,957 Large commercial & industrial 3,127 3,121 Large commercial & industrial 9 9 Public authorities & electric railroads 10,417 10,393 Transportation 627 655 Total 1,705,719 1,694,725 Total 552,834 548,565

__________ (a) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from PECO and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from PECO, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $3 million and $2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $7 million and $7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges. (e) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing natural gas directly from PECO and customers purchasing natural gas from a competitive natural gas supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing natural gas from PECO, revenue also reflects the cost of natural gas. (f) Includes revenues primarily from off-system sales. (g) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling less than $1 million and less than $1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $2 million and less than $1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

BGE Statistics Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather-

Normal

% Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 2,864 3,038 (5.7 )% - % $ 457 $ 406 12.6 % Small commercial & industrial 633 655 (3.4 )% (0.5 )% 79 88 (10.2 )% Large commercial & industrial 3,032 3,123 (2.9 )% (1.2 )% 116 148 (21.6 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 51 49 4.1 % (1.6 )% 7 7 - % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 98 101 (3.0 )% Total electric revenues(c) 6,580 6,865 (4.2 )% (0.6 )% 757 750 0.9 % Other Revenues(d) 29 (1 ) (3,000.0 )% Total Electric Revenues 786 749 4.9 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 11,769 13,569 (13.3 )% (1.9 )% 163 229 (28.8 )% Small commercial & industrial 2,571 2,999 (14.3 )% (5.4 )% 27 35 (22.9 )% Large commercial & industrial 11,221 11,777 (4.7 )% (0.5 )% 43 55 (21.8 )% Other(f) 1,668 1,735 (3.9 )% n/a 10 20 (50.0 )% Total natural gas revenues(g) 27,229 30,080 (9.5 )% (1.7 )% 243 339 (28.3 )% Other Revenues(d) 12 (2 ) (700.0 )% Total Natural Gas Revenues 255 337 (24.3 )% Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 1,041 $ 1,086 (4.1 )% Purchased Power and Fuel $ 387 $ 474 (18.4 )%

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 1,395 1,595 1,633 (12.5 )% (14.6 )% Cooling Degree-Days 42 20 29 110.0 % 44.8 %

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather-

Normal

% Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 12,026 13,024 (7.7 )% (0.2 )% $ 1,765 $ 1,564 12.9 % Small commercial & industrial 2,638 2,781 (5.1 )% (0.7 )% 331 327 1.2 % Large commercial & industrial 12,844 13,213 (2.8 )% (1.2 )% 528 567 (6.9 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 204 201 1.5 % 0.3 % 29 27 7.4 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 402 398 1.0 % Total electric revenues(c) 27,712 29,219 (5.2 )% (0.7 )% 3,055 2,883 6.0 % Other Revenues(d) 54 (12 ) (550.0 )% Total Electric Revenues 3,109 2,871 8.3 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 34,724 41,951 (17.2 )% 0.1 % 568 678 (16.2 )% Small commercial & industrial 8,276 9,894 (16.4 )% (4.0 )% 100 111 (9.9 )% Large commercial & industrial 40,006 43,631 (8.3 )% 3.0 % 161 183 (12.0 )% Other(f) 3,361 7,206 (53.4 )% n/a 37 68 (45.6 )% Total natural gas revenues(g) 86,367 102,682 (15.9 )% (1.7 )% 866 1,040 (16.7 )% Other Revenues(d) 52 (16 ) (425.0 )% Total Natural Gas Revenues 918 1,024 (10.4 )% Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 4,027 $ 3,895 3.4 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 1,531 $ 1,567 (2.3 )%

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 3,590 4,333 4,575 (17.1 )% (21.5 )% Cooling Degree-Days 960 1,010 912 (5.0 )% 5.3 %

Number of Electric Customers 2023 2022 Number of Natural Gas Customers 2023 2022 Residential 1,211,889 1,204,429 Residential 657,823 655,373 Small commercial & industrial 115,787 115,524 Small commercial & industrial 37,993 38,207 Large commercial & industrial 13,072 12,839 Large commercial & industrial 6,309 6,233 Public authorities & electric railroads 261 266 Total 702,125 699,813 Total 1,341,009 1,333,058

__________ (a) Reflects revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from BGE and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from BGE, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $2 million and $2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $6 million and $7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges. (e) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing natural gas directly from BGE and customers purchasing natural gas from a competitive natural gas supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing natural gas from BGE, revenue also reflects the cost of natural gas. (f) Includes revenues primarily from off-system sales. (g) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million and $1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $3 million and $8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.