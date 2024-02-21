WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a global semiconductor leader, today announced financial results for its 14-week fiscal first quarter 2024, which ended February 3, 2024.

" ADI delivered first quarter revenue and profitability above the midpoint of our outlook, despite the continued difficult macroeconomic environment," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair. " Consistent with our prior view, we expect customer inventory rationalization to largely subside in our second quarter, and thus enter the second half in a more favorable business backdrop. Importantly, we are well positioned to capitalize on the inevitable upswing given our replenished die banks, short lead times, and agile hybrid manufacturing model."

Roche continued, " Over the past several years, we have invested at record levels in product development, customer engagement, and manufacturing activities, positioning us exceptionally well to pursue the rich opportunities of the Intelligent Edge era. The growing criticality of our technology to our customers' success, and our 'customer first' approach to innovation, gives me unwavering confidence in our ability to drive shareholder value for many years to come."

Performance for the 14 Week First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Results Summary(1) (in millions, except per-share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Feb. 3, 2024 Jan. 28, 2023 Change Revenue $ 2,513 $ 3,250 (23 )% Gross margin $ 1,474 $ 2,124 (31 )% Gross margin percentage 58.7 % 65.4 % (670 bps) Operating income $ 586 $ 1,131 (48 )% Operating margin 23.3 % 34.8 % (1,150 bps) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 1.88 (51 )% Adjusted Results(2) Adjusted gross margin $ 1,734 $ 2,392 (28 )% Adjusted gross margin percentage 69.0 % 73.6 % (460 bps) Adjusted operating income $ 1,054 $ 1,659 (36 )% Adjusted operating margin 42.0 % 51.1 % (910 bps) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.73 $ 2.75 (37 )% Three Months Ended Trailing Twelve Months Cash Generation Feb. 3, 2024 Feb. 3, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,139 $ 4,550 % of revenue 45 % 39 % Capital expenditures $ (223 ) $ (1,308 ) Free cash flow(2) $ 916 $ 3,242 % of revenue 36 % 28 % Three Months Ended Trailing Twelve Months Cash Return Feb. 3, 2024 Feb. 3, 2024 Dividend paid $ (426 ) $ (1,720 ) Stock repurchases (180 ) (2,490 ) Total cash returned $ (606 ) $ (4,209 ) (1) The sum and/or computation of the individual amounts may not equal the total due to rounding. (2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this press release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Outlook for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, we are forecasting revenue of $2.10 billion, +/- $100 million. At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margin of approximately 15.1%, +/-200 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 37.0%, +/-100 bps. We are planning for reported EPS to be $0.46, +/-$0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $1.26, +/-$0.10.

Our second quarter fiscal 2024 outlook is based on current expectations and actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed at the end of this release. These statements supersede all prior statements regarding our business outlook set forth in prior ADI news releases, and ADI disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The adjusted results and adjusted anticipated results above are financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Dividend Payment

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2024 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2024.

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 10:00 am ET

ADI will host a conference call to discuss our first quarter fiscal 2024 results and short-term outlook today, beginning at 10:00 am ET. Investors may join via webcast, accessible at investor.analog.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternative to, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP measures have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's use of non-GAAP measures, and the underlying methodology when including or excluding certain items, is not necessarily an indication of the results of operations that may be expected in the future, or that the Company will not, in fact, record such items in future periods. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's operating performance from continuing operations against past periods and to budget and allocate resources in future periods. These non-GAAP measures also assist management in evaluating the Company's core business and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures as primary performance measurements when communicating with analysts and investors regarding the Company's earnings results and outlook and believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors because it provides investors with the operating results that management uses to manage the Company and enables investors and analysts to evaluate the Company's core business. Management also believes that free cash flow, a non-GAAP liquidity measure, is useful both internally and to investors because it provides information about the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures that is then available to repay debt obligations, make investments and fund acquisitions, and for certain other activities.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by ADI in this release include: adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating expenses percentage, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted nonoperating expense (income), adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow, and free cash flow revenue percentage.

Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding certain acquisition related expenses1, which are described further below. Adjusted gross margin percentage represents adjusted gross margin divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, and special charges, net3, which are described further below. Adjusted operating expenses percentage represents adjusted operating expenses divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, and special charges, net3, which are described further below. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) is defined as nonoperating expense (income), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, which is described further below.

Adjusted income before income taxes is defined as income before income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, and special charges, net3, which are described further below.

Adjusted provision for income taxes is defined as provision for income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding tax related items4, which are described further below. Adjusted tax rate represents adjusted provision for income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as diluted EPS, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, special charges, net3, and tax related items4, which are described further below.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, less additions to property, plant and equipment, net. Free cash flow revenue percentage represents free cash flow divided by revenue.

1Acquisition Related Expenses: Expenses incurred as a result of current and prior period acquisitions and primarily include expenses associated with the fair value adjustments to debt, inventory, property, plant and equipment and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, which include acquired intangibles such as purchased technology and customer relationships. Expenses also include fair value adjustments associated with the replacement of share-based awards related to the Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Maxim) acquisition. We excluded these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to specific transactions and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance.

2Acquisition Related Transaction Costs: Costs directly related to the Maxim acquisition, including legal, accounting and other professional fees as well as integration-related costs. We excluded these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to a specific transaction and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance.

3Special Charges, net: Expenses, net, incurred as part of the integration of Maxim, in connection with facility closures, consolidation of manufacturing facilities, severance, other accelerated stock-based compensation expense and other cost reduction efforts or reorganizational initiatives. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP measures because apart from ongoing expense savings as a result of such items, these expenses have no direct correlation to the operation of our business in the future.

4Tax Related Items: Income tax effect of the non-GAAP items discussed above and certain other income tax benefits associated with prior periods. We excluded the income tax effect of these tax related items from our non-GAAP measures because they are not associated with the tax expense on our current operating results.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY23 and approximately 26,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, our statements regarding financial performance; customer inventory rationalization; economic uncertainty, demand, business cycles, and supply chains; capital expenditures; expected revenue, operating margin, nonoperating expenses, tax rate, earnings per share, and other financial results; investments; expected market and technology trends and acceleration of those trends; market size, market share gains, market position, and growth opportunities; expected product solutions, offerings, technologies, capabilities, and applications; the value and importance of, and other benefits related to, our product solutions, offerings, and technologies to our customers; our manufacturing resilience plan and related benefits; future dividends and share repurchases; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: economic, political, legal and regulatory uncertainty or conflicts; changes in demand for semiconductor products; manufacturing delays, product and raw materials availability and supply chain disruptions; products that may be diverted from our authorized distribution channels; changes in export classifications, import and export regulations or duties and tariffs; our development of technologies and research and development investments; our future liquidity, capital needs and capital expenditures; our ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; risks related to acquisitions or other strategic transactions; security breaches or other cyber incidents; adverse results in litigation matters; reputational damage; changes in our estimates of our expected tax rates based on current tax law; risks related to our indebtedness; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures related to integrating Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.; the discretion of our Board of Directors to declare dividends and our ability to pay dividends in the future; factors impacting our ability to repurchase shares; and uncertainty as to the long-term value of our common stock. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Feb. 3, 2024 Jan. 28, 2023 Revenue $ 2,512,704 $ 3,249,630 Cost of sales 1,038,763 1,125,289 Gross margin 1,473,941 2,124,341 Operating expenses: Research and development 391,427 414,095 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 290,078 326,284 Amortization of intangibles 190,332 253,142 Special charges, net 16,140 - Total operating expenses 887,977 993,521 Operating income 585,964 1,130,820 Nonoperating expense (income): Interest expense 77,141 60,453 Interest income (9,169 ) (10,829 ) Other, net 4,574 7,723 Total nonoperating expense (income) 72,546 57,347 Income before income taxes 513,418 1,073,473 Provision for income taxes 50,691 111,999 Net income $ 462,727 $ 961,474 Shares used to compute earnings per common share - basic 495,765 507,121 Shares used to compute earnings per common share - diluted 498,741 511,184 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.93 $ 1.90 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.93 $ 1.88

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Feb. 3, 2024 Oct. 28, 2023 Cash & cash equivalents $ 1,303,560 $ 958,061 Accounts receivable 1,196,721 1,469,734 Inventories 1,553,221 1,642,214 Other current assets 362,375 314,013 Total current assets 4,415,877 4,384,022 Net property, plant and equipment 3,281,937 3,219,157 Goodwill 26,913,134 26,913,134 Intangible assets, net 10,871,054 11,311,957 Deferred tax assets 2,172,174 2,223,272 Other assets 734,288 742,936 Total assets $ 48,388,464 $ 48,794,478 Other current liabilities $ 1,879,600 $ 2,154,695 Debt, current 499,322 499,052 Commercial paper notes 544,444 547,224 Long-term debt 5,946,673 5,902,457 Deferred income taxes 2,975,815 3,127,852 Other non-current liabilities 994,537 998,076 Shareholders' equity 35,548,073 35,565,122 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 48,388,464 $ 48,794,478

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Feb. 3, 2024 Jan. 28, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 462,727 $ 961,474 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation 84,348 85,321 Amortization of intangibles 440,903 502,177 Stock-based compensation expense 69,815 75,041 Deferred income taxes (102,149 ) (146,354 ) Other 4,684 9,732 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 178,504 (81,086 ) Total adjustments 676,105 444,831 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,138,832 1,406,305 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment, net (222,978 ) (176,158 ) Other 3,877 102 Net cash used for investing activities (219,101 ) (176,056 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from commercial paper notes 2,779,494 - Payments of commercial paper notes (2,782,274 ) - Repurchase of common stock (180,351 ) (654,557 ) Dividend payments to shareholders (426,076 ) (385,452 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 49,819 41,238 Other (14,844 ) (31,588 ) Net cash used for financing activities (574,232 ) (1,030,359 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 345,499 199,890 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 958,061 1,470,572 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,303,560 $ 1,670,462

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

REVENUE TRENDS BY END MARKET

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

The categorization of revenue by end market is determined using a variety of data points including the technical characteristics of the product, the "sold to" customer information, the "ship to" customer information and the end customer product or application into which our product will be incorporated. As data systems for capturing and tracking this data and our methodology evolves and improves, the categorization of products by end market can vary over time. When this occurs, we reclassify revenue by end market for prior periods. Such reclassifications typically do not materially change the sizing of, or the underlying trends of results within, each end market.

Three Months Ended February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 Revenue % of Revenue1 Y/Y% Revenue % of Revenue1 Industrial $ 1,196,832 48 % (31 )% $ 1,740,780 54 % Automotive 739,158 29 % 9 % 680,637 21 % Communications 302,573 12 % (37 )% 477,266 15 % Consumer 274,141 11 % (22 )% 350,947 11 % Total revenue $ 2,512,704 100 % (23 )% $ 3,249,630 100 % 1) The sum of the individual percentages may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Feb. 3, 2024 Jan. 28, 2023 Gross margin $ 1,473,941 $ 2,124,341 Gross margin percentage 58.7 % 65.4 % Acquisition related expenses 259,884 267,514 Adjusted gross margin $ 1,733,825 $ 2,391,855 Adjusted gross margin percentage 69.0 % 73.6 % Operating expenses $ 887,977 $ 993,521 Percent of revenue 35.3 % 30.6 % Acquisition related expenses (192,422 ) (258,059 ) Acquisition related transaction costs - (2,563 ) Special charges, net (16,140 ) - Adjusted operating expenses $ 679,415 $ 732,899 Adjusted operating expenses percentage 27.0 % 22.6 % Operating income $ 585,964 $ 1,130,820 Operating margin 23.3 % 34.8 % Acquisition related expenses 452,306 525,573 Acquisition related transaction costs - 2,563 Special charges, net 16,140 - Adjusted operating income $ 1,054,410 $ 1,658,956 Adjusted operating margin 42.0 % 51.1 % Nonoperating expense (income) $ 72,546 $ 57,347 Acquisition related expenses 2,150 2,288 Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) $ 74,696 $ 59,635 Income before income taxes $ 513,418 $ 1,073,473 Acquisition related expenses 450,156 523,285 Acquisition related transaction costs - 2,563 Special charges, net 16,140 - Adjusted income before income taxes $ 979,714 $ 1,599,321 Provision for income taxes $ 50,691 $ 111,999 Effective income tax rate 9.9 % 10.4 % Tax related items 65,030 81,843 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 115,721 $ 193,842 Adjusted tax rate 11.8 % 12.1 % Diluted EPS $ 0.93 $ 1.88 Acquisition related expenses 0.90 1.02 Acquisition related transaction costs - 0.01 Special charges, net 0.03 - Tax related items (0.13 ) (0.16 ) Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 1.73 $ 2.75

* The sum of the individual per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (In thousands) Trailing Twelve Months Three Months Ended Feb. 3, 2024 Feb. 3, 2024 Oct. 28, 2023 Jul. 29, 2023 Apr. 29, 2023 Revenue $ 11,568,613 $ 2,512,704 $ 2,716,484 $ 3,076,495 $ 3,262,930 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,550,161 $ 1,138,832 $ 1,187,294 $ 1,142,454 $ 1,081,581 % of Revenue 39 % 45 % 44 % 37 % 33 % Capital expenditures $ (1,308,283 ) $ (222,978 ) $ (476,393 ) $ (324,574 ) $ (284,338 ) Free cash flow $ 3,241,878 $ 915,854 $ 710,901 $ 817,880 $ 797,243 % of Revenue 28 % 36 % 26 % 27 % 24 %

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ending May 4, 2024 Reported Adjusted Revenue $2.10 Billion $2.10 Billion (+/- $100 Million) (+/- $100 Million) Operating margin 15.1% 37.0% (1) (+/-200 bps) (+/-100 bps) Nonoperating expenses ~ $65 Million ~ $65 Million Tax rate 11% - 13% 11% - 13% (2) Earnings per share $0.46 $1.26 (3) (+/- $0.10) (+/- $0.10)

(1) Includes $460 million of adjustments related to acquisition related expenses and special charges, net as previously defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Information section of this press release.

(2) Includes $61 million of tax effects associated with the adjustments for acquisition related expenses and special charges, net noted above.

(3) Includes $0.80 of adjustments related to the net impact of acquisition related expenses, special charges, net and the tax effects on those items.

