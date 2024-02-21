

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), a data analytics and technology provider, reported Wednesday that net income attributable to Verisk for the fourth quarter was $174.0 million or $1.20 per share, compared to $61.1 million or $0.39 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Income from continuing operations decreased to $1.25 per share from $1.37 per share last year. Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the quarter were $1.40 per share, compared to $1.43 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues for the quarter grew 7.4 percent to $677.2 million from $630.4 million in the same quarter last year. It was also up 6.0 percent on an organic constant currency basis.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.44 per share on revenues of $672.19 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.30 to $6.60 per share, on revenues between $2.84 billion and $2.90 billion.



The Street is currently looking for earnings of $6.61 per share on revenues of $2.87 billion for the year.



Last week, the company's Board of Directors approved a 15 percent higher cash dividend of 39 cents per share of common stock issued and outstanding, payable on March 29, 2024, to holders of record as of March 15, 2024.



