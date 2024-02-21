

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies declined close to 2 percent, early on Wednesday amidst anxiety ahead of the release of the latest minutes of the Federal Open Markets Committee that oversees the Fed's monetary policy framework. The minutes to be released on Wednesday afternoon is expected to reveal the thinking of top Fed policy makers and provide cues on the likely timing of future rate cuts.



Overall crypto market capitalization declined to $1.95 trillion, from $2 trillion a day earlier. Among the top-10 cryptocurrencies, only BNB (BNB) and TRON (TRX) are trading with overnight gains.



Bitcoin (BTC) slipped 2.1 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $51,238.56. While weekly losses exceed half a percent, BTC is holding on to gains of 38 percent over the past 90 days. The leading cryptocurrency had touched a 24-hour high of $52,945.05 earlier in the trade.



Ethereum (ETH) slipped 1.6 percent overnight at its current trading price of $2,918.21. Ether is however holding on to gains of more than 6 percent over the past week.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) gained 4 percent in the past 24 hours, 11.5 percent in the past week and close to 60 percent over the past 90 days.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) slipped 5.2 percent in the past 24 hours and 10.3 percent in the past week to trade at $103.87.



6th ranked XRP (XRP) dropped more than 5 percent overnight but is holding on to gains of 2.4 percent over the past week. The cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $0.5437.



8th ranked Cardano (ADA) slipped 5.6 percent in the past 24 hours. Its current trading price of $0.5931 however implies weekly gains of close to 3 percent.



9th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) has slipped 4.7 percent overnight and 9.9 percent in the past week to trade at $37.25.



10th ranked TRON (TRX) gained 1 percent in the past 24 hours, lifting weekly gains to close to 8 percent.



Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, 77th ranked Siacoin (SC) topped overnight gains with a surge of 9.9 percent.



58th ranked Starknet (STRK) slipped more than 40 percent overnight. The cryptocurrency of the Ethereum layer-2 scaling project which commenced trading on February 20 has dropped 52 percent below the all-time high touched on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report on institutional investments showed a net inflow of $2.5 billion for the week ended February 16. Year-to-date flows increased to $5.2 billion, lifting cumulative AUM to $67.1 billion.



Bitcoin products recorded weekly inflows of $2.4 billion whereas Ethereum-based products recorded inflows of $21.1 million. Short Bitcoin products witnessed inflows of $5.8 million whereas Cardano-based products recorded outflows of $5.9 million during the past week.



Of the cumulative AUM of $67.1 billion, more than 74 percent is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $49.8 billion. Ethereum products constitute an AUM of $11.9 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $3.6 billion. An AUM of $871 million is attributed to Solana-based products and $363 million to Binance-based products.



The provider-wise analysis of flows shows outflows of $623.3 million from Grayscale Investments and inflows of $1.6 billion to iShares ETF, $648.6 million to Fidelity ETF, $405.4 million to Ark 21 Shares as well as $330.4 million to other ETFs during the past week.



Despite the massive cumulative outflows recorded since the Bitcoin Spot ETF approval by the SEC, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $32.3 billion, which is more than 48 percent of the cumulative AUM of $67.1 billion. iShares commands an AUM of $6.2 billion, followed by Fidelity that has mobilized assets under management to the tune of $4.5 billion.



The country-wise analysis shows weekly inflows of $2.4 billion to United States. Switzerland recorded inflows of $16.7 million followed by Germany that saw inflows of $13.3 million. Sweden witnessed outflows of $26.3 million.



Cumulative AUM stood at $67.1 billion of which $50.7 billion or 75.6 percent is in United States. Canada follows with AUM of $4 billion. Switzerland accounts for AUM of close to $3.8 billion, followed by Germany with $3.4 billion and Sweden with $2.9 billion.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken