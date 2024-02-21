Scientia Vascular Appoints Paul Fischer as Chief Commercial Officer to Spearhead New Era of Growth and Innovation

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Scientia Vascular, an emerging company in the neurovascular medical technology sector, is proud to announce the promotion of Paul Fischer to Chief Commercial Officer amidst a phase of commercial success and corporate growth.



Paul Fischer, Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Fischer, with a distinguished 11-year tenure in sales and marketing leadership, is poised to steer Scientia Vascular through an ambitious era of continued innovation and an enhanced focus on patient outcomes.

With a proven record of strategic leadership, including serving as a U.S. Marine Corps Officer and executive roles at Boston Scientific and Medtronic, Fischer is uniquely qualified to lead Scientia Vascular's commercial strategies and expansion. His expertise has been instrumental in the launch and growth of novel interventional products, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to advancing healthcare technologies for patients.

Commercial Leadership for Future Success

"A proven leader who inspires confidence in his team, Paul Fischer's vast experience and exceptional track record in bringing new treatments forward are exactly what Scientia needs as we develop breakthrough solutions for patients and expand internationally," said John Lippert, CEO of Scientia Vascular. "Our confidence in Paul extends to our physicians as well, who recognize his commitment to patient care and clinical expertise."

In response to his promotion, Fischer remarked, "I am honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time for Scientia Vascular. Our strides in the industry have been impressive, and I am very excited for the opportunity to lead our talented commercial team as we drive growth and deliver value for our highly esteemed customers, patients, and company."

Paul Fischer's background is characterized by his service as a former U.S. Marine Corps Officer, where he led teams during multiple combat deployments and his strategic roles in launching major interventional products within the medical technology space. He holds degrees from the U.S. Naval Academy, Harvard Business School, and Pennsylvania State University, reflecting a lifetime commitment to education, excellence, and leadership.

About Scientia Vascular?

Scientia Vascular stands as a beacon of innovation in the neurovascular medical device industry, pursuing its mission to advance the design and manufacturing of medical solutions that push the boundaries of what's possible in treating diseases of the brain.

For more information about Scientia Vascular and the appointment of Paul Fischer, please contact:

Larry Myres

Chief Operations Officer

Scientia Vascular, Inc.

lmyres@scientiavascular.com

760.889.4649

SOURCE: Scientia Vascular

