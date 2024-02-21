AMC Health Achieves HITRUST Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Certification furthers AMC Health's commitment to deliver rapid transformation to the healthcare industry while maintaining data security and equity.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / AMC Health, a leader in end-to-end virtual care solutions, announced their achievement of HITRUST CSF v9.3 Certification. The HITRUST Alliance reports that AMC Health's Information Protection Program is consistent with the objectives specified in the NIST while also meeting the HITRUST CSF® v9.3 Risk-based, 2-year (r2) certification criteria.

HITRUST Certification

AMC Health has received HITRUST Certification

"We are excited to earn the critical HITRUST Certification. This illustrates AMC Health's continued dedication to the highest level of security on our platform," said AMC Health's CEO, Nesim Bildirici. "HITRUST Certification for CareConsole, which is the leading virtual care platform in the country, sets the bar for the industry by combining the certification with the FDA Class II clearance we've already received."

Specifically, HITRUST CSF v9.3 Certification is based on a thorough analysis, self-assessment, and external audit conducted of AMC's in-scope SaaS platform (CareConsole) and supporting infrastructure. The HITRUST Certification is an assurance that payers, providers, and patients alike can partner with organizations that maintain the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and security while adhering to the complex and evolving regulations and frameworks that govern the healthcare industry.

"Being HITRUST CSF certified enables us to leverage advanced technologies such as Amazon Web Services security components, scalability, and redundancy to help enhance services and operations with the confidence that AMC Health is providing these services to its customers at the standard of delivery that HITRUST Alliance certifies," said Hernani Castro, VP of Quality, at AMC Health.

HITRUST Certification incorporates new requirements and updates from various authoritative sources, such as NIST SP 800-171 R2, NIST Cybersecurity Framework v1.1, AICPA 2017, CIS CSC v7.1, ISO 27799:2016, CMS/ARS v3.1, IRS Publication 1075 2016, GDPR, CCPA 1798, SCIDA 4655, and others.

About AMC Health

At AMC Health, advanced caregiving is emphasized at every step of the patient journey. Using a whole-person care approach, the company brings care into the community, including medical health, mental health, health literacy, and health equity.

AMC Health's end-to-end virtual care solution delivers a seamless experience that empowers members and has consistently helped healthcare organizations across the country to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and increase access to care. Its innovative, enterprise-wide remote-care system combines patient-centered technology, health education to improve health literacy and promote self-management, and evidence-based management protocols.

AMC Health has provided care to the community for over two decades. The company serves patients in all 50 U.S. states and serves a wide range of organizations, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

Contact Information

Justin DiSandro

Content Strategist

jdisandro@amchealth.com

(877) 262-2240

SOURCE: AMC Health

View the original press release on newswire.com.