Sun West Mortgage Company Unveils Groundbreaking New Update to Angel AI

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., a leading mortgage lender, took center stage during the most watched Big Game Event on Sunday, 2/11, last week to introduce the revolutionary product, Angel Ai (see AngelAi.com). This groundbreaking AI-powered platform marks a significant milestone in the mortgage industry, as it becomes the first-ever consumer-ready AI solution designed to assist everyday Americans in purchasing homes.

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technology, Angel Ai empowers users with personalized guidance that carries a 100% trusted warrantyi and provides tailored recommendations and expert insights, all aimed at facilitating informed decisions throughout the homebuying process. With affordability calculators, loan applications can be completed in minutes and financial education questions can be answered in real time.

One of the most notable features of Angel Ai is its ability to bridge the gap in homeownership rates among different ethnic groups. By utilizing AI, Angel Ai ensures a fair and unbiased approach to mortgage lending, eliminating discriminatory practices and promoting equal opportunities for all individuals, regardless of race or ethnicity.

"We were delighted and proud to unveil Angel Ai during the most-watched event in the nation and the second-most-viewed television event ever," said Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company. "With Angel Ai, we are not just introducing a new product; we are revolutionizing the way people buy homes. Our mission is to empower every American with the tools and resources they need to achieve their dream of homeownership, and Angel Ai is a significant step towards fulfilling that mission."

Having already cut minority-homeowner loan decline rates by as much as half (see https://swmc.com/fairlending/), Angel Ai's consumer-ready version marks a significant milestone in Sun West Mortgage Company's commitment to innovation and inclusivity. With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features, Angel Ai makes the homebuying process more accessible and transparent for individuals and families across the country.

When the loan application is submitted to Sun West, Sun West will (subject to the qualifications below) honor the guidance and decisions that Angel Ai provides during the loan origination process, provided that the information provided is complete, accurate, and the terms of the transaction and the borrower's financial and credit profile do not change from what was provided. All guidance and decisions of Angel Ai are subject to changes in market conditions, as well as changes to pricing, product terms, and guidelines which change from time to time and on a regular basis. You as the user of Angel Ai acknowledge that pricing and terms for financial products can change at any time and that no rate, product, or term is guaranteed until such time as the related financial product has been "locked" in the case of a mortgage loan, or otherwise confirmed in writing with respect to any other financial product.

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer - at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer exceptional turn times so the customers can get into the home of their dreams sooner.

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Our 43 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit https://www.swmc.com/disclaimer for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 18303 Gridley Rd, Cerritos, CA 90703, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

Visit swmc.com/disclaimer for terms and limitations of the 100% Trusted Warranty.

