Alto Solutions, Inc.: Nearly a Third of Americans Have Never Heard of Alternative Investing

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Alto , a self-directed IRA platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets using their retirement funds, today announced the findings of their new alternative investments survey - ' What do Americans Think of Alternative Investments in 2024? '. The study, which surveyed Americans aged 30 to 65 from around the country about their investing styles, highlights rising interest in alternatives, despite nearly a third of Americans having never heard of alternative investing.

"As we aim to democratize access to alternatives, it's important for Alto to better understand how Americans invest in alternatives, what they're investing in, and ultimately, what they think in general about alternatives," said Eric Satz , Founder and CEO of Alto. "Our study seeks to dive into those different investor types with the end goal of creating new ways to educate Americans on how they can explore portfolio diversification outside of the traditional 60/40 method and reap the benefits of reduced volatility and increased returns."

Other key findings from Alto's survey include:

76% of passion-driven investors reported holding alternative assets compared to 65% of strategic investors.

Real estate and cryptocurrency were the most interesting alternative assets to respondents.

Investors with $500,000 or more in retirement savings were more likely to favor traditional, more conservative alternative assets like real estate.

Lack of familiarity with alternative investments was the most significant barrier to investing in these assets.

Only 44% of respondents were confident that the stock market can provide them with the income they need in retirement.

Alto is committed to offering investors exciting opportunities to invest in alternatives through an Alto IRA account. Users who invest in alts with an Alto IRA can benefit from tax-advantaged investment options in a wide range of alternative assets, including private equity, venture capital, real estate, art, and more, providing them with the opportunity to diversify their investment portfolio while planning for retirement.

About Alto

Alto is a self-directed IRA administrator with a mission of providing alternatives for all. Where alternative assets were once reserved for the ultra-rich, now retail and accredited investors can diversify their portfolios by investing in quality alternative investments like private equity, venture capital, real estate, farmland, and crypto using retirement funds. Alto charges its own accounts fees, and offerings on Marketplace, like Vint, have its own additional fees. Alto's investment partners, meaning those businesses that have raised capital on our platform include AngelList, Constitution Lending, Republic, and more. Alto also offers a seamless, end-to-end tech solution in its capital raise platform that allows issuers to easily raise capital by tapping into the $12.60T held in IRAs. Alto is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor. Alto does not promote or endorse individual investment opportunities and does not provide legal, tax, or investment advice to its clients. For more information, visit altoira.com.

