Sparta Group: Sparta Reports Massive Processing Potential at Oman E-waste Facility

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America.

Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is reporting that the processing potential at its Oman electronic waste processing facility (ERS International), is almost 7 times what the ERS Toronto facility processes on an annual basis, which could have a significant impact in terms of reducing electronic waste in the country.

The Oman e-waste recycling potential has been widely publicized in Salalah, the capital city of southern Oman's Dhofar province, where the ERS e-waste recycling operation is located.

"A few factors are making it possible for us to have such extraordinary recycling potential at our Oman facility. The country has years of stockpiled e-waste just waiting to be processed, word of our Oman recycling facility is spreading fast to companies in the Arab state who want to recycle their electronic waste and lower their carbon footprint, and our facility in Oman is considered one of the most modern approaches to recycling in the Gulf region, with our highly developed processing technologies. It also helps that the recycling operation has the full support of the Omani government," said Joseph Cimorelli, Director of Global Business Development for Sparta's ERS.

According to the Oman Daily Observer, 2.4 million tonnes of recyclable waste, including e-waste, is generated every year in Oman. For years, Oman has stockpiled or sent obsolete electronics to landfill. Now, with ERS established in the country, outdated e-waste can be diverted from the waste stream and recycled.

The recycling facility in Oman, which spans over a 10,500 square meter area, is versatile in terms of processing. It can handle computers, mobile phones, home appliances, and much more. The ERS processing system allows for safe, effective extraction of valuable materials, such as various metals and plastics.

According to the World Health Organization, electronic waste is "the fastest growing solid waste stream in the world."

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company focused on integrating emerging technologies. It operates with a decentralized business model, with each active business functioning as a separate subsidiary. This structure provides brand recognition, insight, high-level strategic guidance, and financial monitoring. Sparta Group is divided into three operational business segments, each accountable for its day-to-day operations and performance. Those segments are, Environment, Energy, and Innovation.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSXV:SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

Tony Peticca, President

Email: tony@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: 416-648-6506

This above may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this address, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this information and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: Sparta Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com