Real American Capital Corporation: RLAB: M2MMA and ARWUT Fight Gear Join Forces to Transform Combat Sports Through Innovative Technology

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK:RLAB) DBA M2MMA is a groundbreaking and innovative organization revolutionizing the landscape of combat sports. M2MMA aims to elevate the sport of MMA to new heights of professionalism, excitement, and athlete well-being while cultivating a community of martial artists who embody the values of discipline, respect, and personal growth. M2MMA is pleased to share the following update:

M2MMA proudly announces a two-year strategic partnership with ARWUT Fight Gear , serving as the official equipment manufacturer and a key sponsor for all M2MMA events. This collaboration showcases M2MMA's continuous expansion and commitment to driving innovation in combat sports.

Since its inception in 2015, ARWUT Fight Gear has quickly risen to prominence as one of the world's leading brands in combat sports equipment and apparel. With a strong presence in Australia and growing markets in Malaysia, Japan, and parts of China, this partnership propels M2MMA further onto the global stage, reinforcing its status as a formidable entity in the combat sports sector.

In a groundbreaking move, M2MMA will incorporate Artificial Intelligence and innovative technologies to enhance the viewing experience, offering fans an unprecedented, detailed look into the dynamics of the ring. Through the partnership with ARWUT Fight Gear, viewers can access real-time data and analytics, including athletes' physical condition, the intensity of each strike, and many other metrics like heart rate and stamina levels. This initiative enriches fan engagement and paves the way for a new analytical approach to understanding combat sports.

Jeff Robinson, M2MMA Chairman, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "This is a game-changer for M2MMA, distinguishing us from any other league worldwide. Integrating advanced sensor technologies and AI into the heart of M2MMA represents a transformative leap forward for the sport. For our fighters, it means unparalleled insights into their performance and health, allowing them to train smarter, fight safer, and recover more effectively. Our audience will enjoy a more immersive and interactive experience, gaining access to real-time data and analytics that bring them closer to the action than ever before. Coaches will leverage this technology to tailor training regimens with precision, ensuring that each fighter reaches their peak potential. This integration is more than innovation; it's a commitment to elevating every aspect of mixed martial arts, making the sport more exciting, safer, and accessible for everyone involved."

Victor Lange, M2MMA CEO, highlighted the synergy between M2MMA and ARWUT Fight Gear, noting their shared vision for leveraging technology to shape the industry's future.

"ARWUT's commitment to quality and their expansive market reach, combined with our innovative approach, aligns perfectly with our goal to transform the combat sports landscape," Lange said.

Nirun Cheeweesuk, Managing Director of Eternal One Group & Founder of ARWUT Fight Gear, added, "We are incredibly excited to partner with M2MMA, a trailblazer in the combat sports industry. ARWUT manufactures equipment for quite a few different clients. However, this partnership represents more than just a collaboration; it's a fusion of ARWUT's relentless pursuit of innovation in fight gear with M2MMA's visionary approach to sports entertainment. Together, we are setting new standards, not just in how fight gear enhances athlete performance and safety, but in how fans interact with the sport they love. Our joint efforts will not only elevate the sport to new heights but also ensure that the spirit of martial arts continues to inspire and unite people across the globe."

This partnership is a significant milestone for M2MMA as it continues to expand globally, driven by strategic alliances and a dedication to sustainable practices. As M2MMA forges ahead, its focus remains on enhancing athlete performance, enriching communities, and promoting MMA internationally.

For the latest updates and detailed information, follow M2MMA on our official website, www.m2mma.com, and across all major social media platforms, which can be found below. Join us on this exciting journey as M2MMA continues to redefine the landscape of combat sports and entertainment.

About Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK:RLAB)/ DBA M2MMA:

M2MMA is a groundbreaking and innovative organization that is revolutionizing the landscape of combat sports. We aim to elevate the sport of Mixed Martial Arts to new heights of competition, professionalism, and athlete well-being while cultivating a community of martial artists that embody the values of discipline, respect, hard work, and personal growth.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "RLAB".

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - Besides historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team concerning the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, inability to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments concerning litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Real American Capital Corporation

