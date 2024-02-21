PAN Communications: PAN Shares Comprehensive Industry Data Report 'HealthPulse: The Conversations that Moved 2023' ahead of ViVE and HIMSS 2024

Updated research analysis released ahead of ViVE and HIMSS showcases how top healthcare trends were shaped by the media in 2023 to help health tech brands maximize their marketing campaigns and meet their moment in 2024

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / - PAN Communications , an integrated marketing and public relations agency for B2B technology and healthcare brands, today announced its latest healthcare industry report, " PAN HealthPulse: The Conversations that Moved 2023 ." The report, released ahead of key industry conferences ViVE and HIMSS '24 , provides a full-year analysis of trends shaping the healthcare landscape. It is the latest in a series of original research pieces published by PAN, reflecting the agency's data-first approach to integrated marketing and PR and commitment to informed, analytics-driven strategy.

PAN's HealthPulse?takes a deep dive into the news cycles of 12 trends driving media headlines - from artificial intelligence and value-based care to women's health and healthcare benefits - to deliver insights into where and how brands can differentiate and add unique value. Whereas the first edition of PAN's HealthPulse looked at data from January - August 31, 2023, the updated version released today includes insights and comparisons from 2023 in its entirety.

"It's no secret that 2023 was tough one for the healthcare industry as a whole, with spiking inflation and annual venture funding and capital investments down compared to recent years," said Dan Martin , Executive Vice President, for PAN Healthcare. "While there is cautious optimism as we look ahead into 2024, there's never been a more important time for healthcare brands to meet their moment. PAN's HealthPulse is bringing forward some of the top media conversations taking place in the HIT, digital health, and life science spaces to help brands unlock success, articulate their value proposition, elevate their thought leadership, and further differentiate in an increasingly competitive market landscape."

As health tech companies, payers, pharma, life sciences and the broader investment communities prepare for the spring conference season, the insights collected will help brands stay on top of conversations within the media landscapes that matter most to their key stakeholders and maximize their opportunity in those spaces. Key Highlights Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: ?Media conversations around AI's impact on healthcare rose significantly - a 131% increase YoY - with much of the dialogue shifting focus to improved patient care, accelerated scientific discovery and continued speculation around the accuracy of AI in the healthcare space.

?Media conversations around AI's impact on healthcare rose significantly - a 131% increase YoY - with much of the dialogue shifting focus to improved patient care, accelerated scientific discovery and continued speculation around the accuracy of AI in the healthcare space. Personalized Care: With a 203% spike in media mentions compared to the same time period last year, personalized care was a top driver of media headlines in 2023, with data integration, AL/ML and care access being at the forefront of those conversations.

With a 203% spike in media mentions compared to the same time period last year, personalized care was a top driver of media headlines in 2023, with data integration, AL/ML and care access being at the forefront of those conversations. Value-Based Care: As payment reimbursement models continue to migrate away from fee-for-service and toward greater adoption of value-based care, there was a 33% increase YoY in media share of voice and a 3X increase in association of value-based care with improving social determinants of health (SDOH) in mid-2023.

As payment reimbursement models continue to migrate away from fee-for-service and toward greater adoption of value-based care, there was a 33% increase YoY in media share of voice and a 3X increase in association of value-based care with improving social determinants of health (SDOH) in mid-2023. Women's Health:?Increased VC activity and funding-related attention for the women's health category further drove mentions in the media, with an 82% increase in coverage related to women's health in Q4 2023 alone. Great marketing starts with your story, and creating a meaningful brand story in the sea of sameness means knowing what your audiences care about and staying on top of conversations that move storytelling. PAN's?HealthPulse ?provides insights into the latest trends, addressable markets, media conversation drivers and awareness opportunities across the healthcare landscape. Across all these sectors, clear communication, differentiation, and adaptation to evolving industry conversations are crucial to successfully build and amplify awareness while shifting that brand equity into meaningful demand gen programs. Download PAN HealthPulse: The Conversations that Moved 2023 , the latest edition in a series of healthcare media benchmark reports, to understand how to pivot your marketing strategy, validate your earned media efforts and optimize your campaign message so you can be sure your content is reaching and resonating. About PAN Communications PAN Communications is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency trusted by B2B tech and healthcare companies to build brand awareness that helps generate demand and ignite growth. Recognized as a 2x Tech Agency of the Year, the firm's insights-driven approach helps clients transform ideas into captivating stories. The agency represents a variety of brands like PointClickCare, Veeam, Radial, LeanTaaS, eClinical Solutions, athenahealth, Absolute Software and Aurora Solar, to name a few. For more information visit our website at pancommunications.com and follow us on X ( @PANcomm ). Contact: Alyssa Tyson

atyson@pancomm.com

SOURCE: PAN Communications

View the original press release on accesswire.com