As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering individuals impacted by the Criminal Justice System, Urban Rez Solutions Social Enterprise is proud to announce the upcoming "Inside-Out Job and Resource Fair. Scheduled for February 27, 2024, at the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) in Toronto, ON, this event serves as a pivotal platform to raise awareness, highlight the program's transformative impact, and foster meaningful community engagement.

The Inside-Out program, initiated by Urban Rez Solutions Social Enterprise and funded by the Ministry of the Solicitor General, Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, and Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, addresses the multifaceted challenges faced by individuals reintegrating into society after experiencing incarceration. According to recent industry data from the Prison Policy Initiative, formerly incarcerated individuals face disproportionately high barriers to employment, housing, and education, perpetuating cycles of poverty and recidivism.

In light of these challenges, Urban Rez Solutions has developed a comprehensive program aimed at equipping participants with the necessary skills, resources, and support networks to successfully reintegrate into society and pursue meaningful employment opportunities. Through a combination of workshops, mentorship programs, and community partnerships, the Inside-Out program empowers participants to break free from cycles of incarceration and create a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

A participant in the program comments "Urban Rez Inside-Out, had been a major help to me while I was incarcerated-the conversation, lessons, and insight, as well as confidence I've gotten from you guys, has kept me on the right track while incarcerated and extremely focused on successfully completing all my goals. I have not forgotten the skills you taught me, and I'm eager to apply them in my life and business."

Roderick Brereton, Co-Executive Director of Urban Rez Solutions Social Enterprise, emphasizes the program's mission: "Our Inside-Out program is more than just a solution; it's a lifeline. We believe in rebuilding lives, one opportunity at a time."

Farley Flex Nwaigbo, also a Co-Executive Director, echoes this sentiment: "Join us to become a part of this transformative movement. We're here to equip, empower, and employ those who deserve a second chance."

The Inside-Out Job and Placement Fair will feature engaging presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, providing attendees with valuable insights into the program's impact and the opportunity to connect with key stakeholders in the field of criminal justice reform.

