Internet, Everywhere--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Newsfile, a respected provider of press release and regulatory filing services for the mining sector, announces the launch of its Form SD 2.01 XBRL creator for resource extraction issuers. Many resource extraction issuers - particularly those filing reports under the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act (ESTMA) in Canada - will be required to file payment data to the SEC on Form SD in XBRL format beginning in 2024.

Andrew Danneffel, Director of IT and XBRL, stated, "The preparation of XBRL data for EDGAR filing has traditionally been drawn out and costly. Our solution works from the understanding that many resource extraction issuers already have the required payment information in a spreadsheet format for ESTMA purposes. Users of our solution simply transpose that data to our spreadsheet template catered to the SEC's specific requirements and can receive a Form SD 2.01 XBRL proof within minutes."



Newsfile is available immediately to assist resource extraction issuers prepare for their inaugural filing of Exhibit 2.01 of Form SD in 2024. Filers are welcome to run test data through Newsfile software to gain an understanding of the process and end result well in advance of their first filing.



About Newsfile:



Newsfile is a customer-first newswire focused on the distribution of press releases and regulatory disclosures to audiences worldwide.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Danneffel

Director, IT and XBRL

604-609-0244

office@newsfilecorp.com

https://www.newsfilecorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198650

SOURCE: Newsfile