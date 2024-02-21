myGeneticScreen expands the company's genetic portfolio and promises to support a patient dialogue about inherited health risks and action steps

LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company, announced today the launch of myGeneticScreen, a genetic testing service designed to provide patients with valuable and actionable insights into their predisposition for certain hereditary conditions with end-to-end support, including personalized health reports and access to genetic counseling. This addition to LetGetChecked's genetics portfolio strengthens the company's commitment to empowering people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

Using a saliva specimen, myGeneticScreen analyzes 11 genes associated with three conditions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as actionable Tier 1 conditions. This test screens genes associated with three inherited conditions including Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer (HBOC) syndrome, Lynch syndrome, and Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH), which are all associated with an increased risk of cancer or cardiovascular disease and have proven preventive interventions. Offering a best-in-class experience, the genetic testing service includes pre- and post- genetic counseling. This is designed to drive engagement and enable patients to seek advice, take necessary preventive measures, and facilitate early detection, which can significantly drive down long-term costs and reduce morbidity and mortality.

"myGeneticScreen harnesses the power of genomics and promises to transform how we predict, prevent, and treat many diseases," said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked. "We believe that knowledge is the key to better health and with the launch of myGeneticScreen we are making valuable genetic insights more accessible, ushering in a future where individuals are the architects of their own proactive health management journey."

myGeneticScreen patients can conveniently collect their sample from the comfort of home and ship it to the LetsGetChecked CLIA-Certified and CAP-Accredited high throughput laboratory for analysis. The test is available immediately for purchase by enterprise clients.

"The significance of screening for CDC Tier 1 conditions lies in its potential to mitigate the impact of hereditary health risks. With the launch of myGeneticScreen, we can identify who is at highest risk for disease, and use that knowledge to guide healthcare and lifestyle decisions to help prevent the disease or find it earlier," said Dr. Avni Santani, PhD, FACMG, Chief Genomics Officer at LetsGetChecked. "Our genetic testing not only transforms personal health management, but also plays a crucial role in shaping a more resilient and sustainable healthcare landscape."

This announcement comes as LetsGetChecked continues to deliver on its mission to empower people to live longer, happier lives by providing the tools to manage health from their home through health testing, genetic sequencing and insights, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. The company has improved the health of patients around the world, serving over ten million individuals and more than 1,000 corporate clients with health testing and virtual care services since it was founded in 2015.

