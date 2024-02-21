Gordon Brothers Commits New Capital to Support KidKraft's Liquidity & Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

Boston, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has committed new capital to support KidKraft Inc.'s liquidity and continued exploration of strategic alternatives.

The U.S. wholesaler of outdoor and indoor children's playsets will continue to service its supply chain partners as it evaluates strategic alternatives with Gordon Brothers' financing support.

"In supporting a market leader like KidKraft, we were able to provide a fast-moving solution that provided stability to the capital structure," said Kyle C. Shonak, Senior Managing Director, Transaction Team & Head of North America Lending at Gordon Brothers. "Our patient and flexible capital as business cycles unfold puts us at the forefront of innovation and progress, and our partnership will maximize value for all stakeholders and support the future state of the company."

"As a result of the process run by Baird, Gordon Brothers is partnering with KidKraft to provide additional runway to evaluate strategic alternatives including a potential sale of the company," said Geoff Walker, Chief Executive Officer and President of KidKraft. "Additionally, utilizing Gordon Brothers' consultant services and leveraging their consumer industry asset expertise will allow us to continue to drive stability for future success from both a capital and operations standpoint."

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

Gordon Brothers partners with management teams, private equity sponsors, strategic buyers and asset-based lenders globally to provide its expertise and additional capital in special situations. The firm's tailor-made solutions provide clients additional capital alongside traditional debt and equity, and its structures complement senior asset-based lending facilities and include credit and yield enhancements.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.





About KidKraft Inc.

KidKraft is a global leader in award-winning products that are MADE FOR MAKE BELIEVE. The company is committed to inspiring imaginative play creatively for children everywhere through dollhouses, kitchens, outdoor, vehicles, furniture, and toys. KidKraft's high-quality products, designed for traditional play, are available at more than 2,800 retailers in more than 90 countries worldwide. KidKraft's global headquarters are located in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.kidkraft.com and follow @kidkrafttoys on Instagram.

About Baird

Putting clients first since 1919, Baird is an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets, and private equity firm with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Baird has approximately 5,100 associates serving the needs of individual, corporate, institutional and municipal clients and more than $405 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2023. Committed to being a great workplace, Baird ranked No. 23 on the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list - its 20th consecutive year on the list. Baird is the marketing name of Baird Financial Group. Baird's principal operating subsidiaries are Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Baird Trust Company in the United States and Robert W. Baird Group Ltd. in Europe. Baird also has an operating subsidiary in Asia supporting Baird's investment banking and private equity operations. For more information, please visit Baird's website at www.rwbaird.com. For additional information, contact Baird Public Relations at.