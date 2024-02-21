Lynkwell, Inc.: HondoGO and Lynkwell Announce Innovative Collaboration for the Expansion of Scalable Infrastructure for Electric Vehicle DC Fast Charging

The strategic alliance is set to propel the growth of the U.S. electric vehicle infrastructure by deploying hundreds of DC fast chargers in the initial phase, marking a pivotal advancement in sustainable transportation solutions.

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / HondoGO and Lynkwell announce a new business paradigm that is aimed at transforming the current landscape of electric vehicle (EV) DC fast charging infrastructure.

HondoGO, an emerging player in the electric vehicle fast charging sector, announces its newest strategic initiative as an owner and operator of essential EV infrastructure and solutions, alongside full turnkey deployment provider Lynkwell. Dedicated to accelerating the widespread adoption of electric vehicles among individual drivers, commercial fleets, and businesses, the companies aim to deploy thousands of DC fast chargers in an industry-disrupting push to elevate the current standards for both drivers and EV charging site hosts.

HondoGO was established with the mission of enhancing the national electric vehicle fast charging network through innovative partnership strategies. The company's unique value proposition lies within its alignment with property owners and businesses as well as its robust financial position that enables coverage of expenses for site owners, including charger procurement and installation. Site owners stand to gain not only a share in profits but also a substantial boost in customer volume and engagement, maximizing the impact of their participation.

HondoGO is exclusively pursuing revenue-sharing agreements. The company will own and operate each charger, with back-end support from Lynkwell, ensuring minimal disruption to site owners' operations and driving additional revenue to their businesses. HondoGO's leadership is helmed by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Shawn Matthews, formerly the global chief executive officer of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. Matthews is also the founder and chief investment officer of Hondius Capital Management, a global alternative investment firm.

Introducing an alternative to the traditional land-lease model, HondoGO's innovative approach offers a less risky and more lucrative revenue share to business partners, significantly exceeding the fair market value currently offered by leading providers. Leveraging Lynkwell's expertise deploying thousands of charging stations across the U.S., U.S. territories and Canada ensures a flexible and seamless end-to-end implementation for site owners - from installation to energy management and ongoing maintenance.

"As a driving force behind this transformative initiative, HondoGO is excited to champion the development of an innovative electric vehicle charging network solution. Our commitment goes beyond mere infrastructure - it's about making business sense for our partners and shaping a future where sustainable transportation is not just a possibility but an economically viable reality. Working with Lynkwell, we are propelling the evolution of a nationwide electric vehicle infrastructure," said Shawn Matthews, CEO of HondoGO.

"The HondoGO team brings a long history and profound expertise in finance and data analytics that fills a crucial need in the fledgling EV charging market. Under the visionary leadership of Shawn Matthews, they are poised to become one of the largest DC charging networks in the country within a few short years," said Jason Zarillo, president and co-founder of Lynkwell. "We are proud to support their deployment and operations throughout the country and encourage prospective site hosts interested in generating passive income to reach out to HondoGO."

The collaboration between HondoGO and Lynkwell underscores a pivotal move toward fostering nationwide sustainability through electric vehicle infrastructure. To find out more on how to work together and tap into the future of EV infrastructure, prospective site owners should visit www.HondoGO.com or email GetConnected@HondoGO.com to get started.

Media Contact:

David Seidman, Head of Investor Relations, HondoGO

Phone: 203-388-9382

www.HondoGO.com

About HondoGO:

HondoGO is a leading electric vehicle fast charging company that owns and operates the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, commercial fleets, and businesses. HondoGO was created to rapidly expand the domestic electric vehicle fast charging network with a disruptive technology and innovation approach to partnerships. HondoGO, a subsidiary of Hondius Energy, is delivering pivotal solutions poised to seize the transformations shift happening in energy. Their innovative partnership model leads to better alignment for all parties involved. For more information, visit HondoGO.com.

About Lynkwell:

Lynkwell is a full turnkey EV charging solutions provider. Ranked as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, Lynkwell has installed and connected over 7,000 charging stations both active and in development on its network. Lynkwell offers a full suite of services and an equipment catalog with over 500 products, including a wide variety of Level 2 and Level 3 (DCFC) charging equipment and custom software solutions. Since 2016, the company has assisted fleet operators and facility managers of agencies, utilities, municipalities, and commercial properties in establishing private and public charging solutions to meet the needs of America's growing electric fleet. For more information, visit lynkwell.com.

