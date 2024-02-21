Henderson Auctions Prepares for Another Record-Breaking Collector Motor Series Auction at the Prestigious Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Henderson Auctions, a leading name in the auction industry, just announced the upcoming Spring 2024 Collector Motor Series Auction, set to take place at the renowned Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum on May 18, 2024. This highly anticipated event follows the unprecedented success of the 2023 Collector Motor Series Auctions, which surpassed all expectations and solidified Henderson Auctions' position at the forefront of the collector car auction scene.

With a rich history spanning 67 years, Henderson Auctions has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in the auction industry, specializing in construction equipment, heavy trucks, real estate, and commercial maritime auctions. However, their passion for collector car auctions has always been a driving force within the company. This dedication to providing exceptional experiences for car enthusiasts led to the launch of the Collector Motor Series division.

"My father, Marvin Henderson, founded our family auction firm 67 years ago," said Jeff Henderson, President of Henderson Auctions. "While we are known as leaders in the construction equipment, heavy truck, and commercial maritime auction industry, the collector car auctions have always been a passion. My father would be proud of what we are accomplishing with our Collector Motor Series division. After all, what could be more fun than putting people in their dream cars?"

The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, located in Birmingham, Alabama, is the chosen venue for the 2024 Collector Motor Series Auctions. A globally-recognized motoring museum, Barber is a fitting backdrop for this exceptional event.

"The 2023 Collector Motor Series Auctions were very successful," said Lawrence Green, CEO of Henderson Auctions. "It is a sincere privilege to be able to hold our auctions at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. I believe it is the finest motoring museum in the world, and it's always a pleasure to work with Mr. Barber and his team. We expect the same exceptional results for the 2024 Collector Motor Series Auctions."

Henderson Auctions' Collector Motor Series Auctions have garnered widespread recognition and have become synonymous with top-tier events in collector motoring auction space. The success of previous auctions has firmly positioned Henderson Auctions as a key player in the collector car auction industry, offering an exceptional platform for both buyers and sellers.

As the 2024 Collector Motor Series Auctions draw near, Henderson Auctions invites all car enthusiasts, collectors, and passionate individuals to mark their calendars and join them at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum on May 18, 2024.

