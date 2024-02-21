Almas Insight Inc.: Almas Insight Welcomes Technology Growth Leader Bill Santos as a Strategic Advisor to Scale Human Capabilities in Workforce Development

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Almas Insight, a company pioneering data-driven, human capital solutions for workforce development, proudly announces the appointment of Bill Santos, a distinguished executive with a proven track record of helping organizations use technology to grow, as a strategic advisor to its board.

Santos is recognized for building high-performing teams and executing visionary strategies to take companies to the next level. With two degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from MIT, he brings a wealth of technical knowledge to his tenure in the business landscape. This, coupled with experience grounded in sales and management after a 13-year career at IBM, proves the success of Santos' time-tested leadership style.

His career tracks a long history of establishing and scaling successful business units. This includes leading a cybersecurity acquisition roll-up, resulting in seven acquisitions in only two years, and founding the Cloud Computing practice in a major consulting services firm. His accomplishments extend to starting the Technology Services Business Unit for an international reseller, building a channel sales organization leading to the acquisition of a mid-size manufacturing company, and founding and selling his own services firm.

Almas Insight spearheads new solutions for measuring human capabilities in workforce management through their proprietary platform. Santos will help advise the company on best integrating its immersive, game-based product within the business landscape. With Santos' expertise, Almas will be at the forefront of transforming the modern workforce by supporting C-suite and HR leaders to execute more inclusive hiring, improve employee management and career path development, and ultimately bolster workforce production.

"We are thrilled to have Bill join Almas Insight as an advisor. His extensive experience and leadership in technology-enabled growth will undoubtedly contribute to our mission of delivering people-driven, actionable business data to organizations globally," said Rob Savette, Co-founder and CEO of Almas Insight.

Santos mirrored this enthusiasm in joining Almas Insight: "I see so many challenges created in the business world due to limited understanding of what individuals contribute," said Santos. "Whether hiring the right people, acquiring the right company, or finding hidden potential within an organization, Almas' technology enables the deep understanding of individual and corporate capabilities that increases individual and corporate success."

About Almas Insight

Almas Insight offers a cutting-edge approach to integrating objective human-driven data into the hiring and workforce management market. Using an immersive, game-based digital work sample to measure more than a dozen high-demand human capabilities, Almas provides a unique analytics platform to help companies better determine where employees and candidates are a good fit. By identifying high-performance individuals, streamlining reorganization efforts, building more effective professional growth plans, and gaining a greater understanding of workforce attrition, Almas' solution opens a new channel of understanding between employees and employers. Almas is helping to accelerate the business world into a more informed, healthier, equitable, and sustainable future.

