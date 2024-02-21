Black Book Market Research: Netsmart Maintains Top EHR PM Satisfaction Ratings Among Behavioral Health Providers in Black Book's 2024 Tech User Survey

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / In Black Book Research's annual client experience performance ratings for enterprise behavioral health EHR competitors, including revenue cycle management applications, Netsmart has received the 2024 award for the highest customer satisfaction.

Between August 2023 and February 2024, a total of 1,375 participants, consisting of psychologists, therapists, social workers, counselors, and mental health specialists, contributed to the crowdsourced survey. Additionally, 418 professionals in financial, administrative, and information technology roles participated in a separate non-practitioner polling.

The user satisfaction survey respondents represented various groups, encompassing ambulatory psychiatric facilities, outpatient physicians, therapists, counselors, social workers, and psychologists. Additionally, participants included human services and government behavioral health agencies, as well as substance abuse and addiction medicine providers.

In its assessment of ambulatory behavioral health EHR adoption and usage in the U.S., Black Book discovered that in Q1 2024, less than 22% of respondents feel that their practices or organizations are adequately prepared for electronic engagement in care coordination, patient record exchange, or population health initiatives with referral hospitals and physicians. This marks a marginal increase from the 12 percent reported in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Black Book estimates that the behavioral health ambulatory technology market's growth potential will surpass 70 percent by the end of 2025. This projection is driven by impending value-based payment reforms, necessitating electronic data exchange and efficient care coordination. Additionally, there are considerations for government incentives to encourage the adoption and connectivity of mental health technology.

Over the past 36 months, more than 150 startup IT vendors focusing on mental health processes have been incorporated into the Black Book user surveys directory, reflecting the industry's evolution in behavioral healthcare delivery through technological innovations and increased investment funding.

"Consistently, Netsmart maintains its position as the highest-rated provider in the mental health tech industry, according to client users year after year," said Doug Brown, president of Black Book Market Research. "In a challenging and intricate market, Netsmart remains at the forefront of the behavioral health industry and consistently leads by delivering a product integral to users' workflow, facilitating patient coordination, and providing essential digital capabilities crucial for success in the value-based care environment."

"Maintaining the top ranking in client satisfaction for our human services platform underscores Netsmart's commitment to delivering exceptional solutions," said David Strocchia, SVP of Human Services at Netsmart. "We are honored by this recognition from Black Book Market Research, which serves as a testament to the work we're doing alongside our clients to exceed the needs of providers across many communities. As the industry continues to evolve and navigate complexities, Netsmart remains dedicated to our mission to empower users with innovative tools that streamline workflows, enhance patient coordination, and drive positive outcomes."

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors or public relations firms covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts, including Netsmart. Additionally, Black Book does not contract for, barter, exchange, or accept direct services from any public relations firm mentioned in the rankings. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before the vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor/agency participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, consultation requirements, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls clients.

