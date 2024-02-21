Black Book Market Research: CareAllies Dominates 2024 Black Book Survey With 7th Consecutive Top Rating as Value-Based Care Advisors

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Black Book Research has revealed the leading consultants for physician practices and medical organizations, based on feedback from 1,707 VBC providers regarding advisory outcomes, and client satisfaction. A total of 56 consultant firms received crowd-sourced evaluations from polls conducted between September 2023 and February 2024.

For the seventh consecutive year, CareAllies, a division of The CIGNA Group, has been recognized as the top-rated VBC Transformation and Strategy Advisor. Clients reported the highest level of customer experience in areas such as accountable care organization support, value-based arrangements, and provider-payer partnerships.

Black Book Market Research LLC evaluates client satisfaction through 18 specialized consultant-centric key performance indicators, including advisory expertise, innovation, training, engagement successes, governance and organizational structure expertise, strategic engagement customizations, vendor agnostic identification, values and integrity, objectivity, scalability, marginal value adds, client care, accountability and trust, reliability, consultant firm viability, return on investment, quality of recommendations, process improvement tools, and marketing brand image. The ranking assesses outcomes in five value-based functions: clinical transformation, financial transformation, care coordination, accountable care contracting, and risk share models.

According to the survey's polling, a noteworthy observation is that 94% of decision-makers within physician organizations, who are contemplating value-based care contracting until 2025, intend to seek the assistance of a consultant firm. This decision is driven by the lack of internal resources to assess, transform, and successfully implement value-based care systems.

As of the first quarter of 2024, 71% of primary care physician groups with more than five members, currently engaged in a value-based care agreement, have yet to initiate a strategic plan for implementing advanced analytics and/or reimbursement solutions.

"Medical practices are looking to consultants to guide them through the transitions of value-based care and manage long-term contracts with health plans in multi-payer environments," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book. "Consultative strategies that prioritize physician engagement, culture change, actionable data, and advanced population health analytics are yielding highly motivated physician organizations as they make the transition from volume to value."

"Most physician practices encounter hurdles in smoothly navigating the transition to alternative payment models, lacking internal expertise. This has resulted in a notable increase in the demand for experienced consultative engagements, with CareAllies consistently emerging as the leading advisory firm in this domain," added Brown.

"CareAllies earned this top rating from providers for the seventh consecutive year because we deliver differentiated value for our customers," said Rob Cetti, president, CareAllies. "Our consultative approach offers innovative solutions, data and analytics, and over twenty years of expertise that empowers providers and promotes financial success while removing the complexity of value-based care, which is a win-win for physicians and their patients."

