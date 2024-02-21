Cybersecurity Startup Dazz Appoints Jared Phipps as Chief Revenue Officer

Phipps will be joining as the company closes its Q4 with 4X year-over-year revenue growth

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Dazz, the leader in security remediation, today announced the strategic appointment of Jared Phipps, who will be joining as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With a track record of building global cybersecurity sales teams and driving significant ARR growth, Phipps will be responsible for leading the company's worldwide sales strategy as it enters its next phase of hyper growth with expanded product offerings and a fast-growing enterprise customer base.

Phipps joins Dazz with more than two decades of experience in the cybersecurity sector. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Solution Engineering at SentinelOne, where he helped scale the company's ARR from $10 million to more than $650 million over the course of six years. Prior, he led sales engineering, professional services, and incident response at Fidelis Cybersecurity, and served as a senior information security engineer at MITRE. Phipps is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he made significant contributions to the nation's defensive and offensive cyber strategies.

"It's not a conventional decision to shift from a publicly traded company to an early-stage startup, but it was a no-brainer when I came to know the team at Dazz," said Jared Phipps, CRO at Dazz. "Dazz is tackling a fundamental industry challenge - while there is never a shortage of detection tools pointing out issues through security alerts, Dazz is the only company that provides unified visibility and remediation across all types of security issues and technology infrastructures. There's a tremendous opportunity to help customers meaningfully improve their remediation operations, particularly in light of the SEC disclosures rule, allowing them to be more cost-efficient and focus on innovation."

Dazz enters its fiscal year 2025 with robust sales momentum, achieving 4X year-over-year revenue growth for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company recently unveiled its Unified Remediation Platform, which provides CISOs with holistic visibility across code, clouds, applications, infrastructure, and detection tools. As cybersecurity risks and regulations evolve, the Dazz platform enables security and engineering teams to rapidly uncover blind spots, prioritize issues, and streamline fixes in a developer-friendly workflow, so risk windows shrink from weeks to hours. Dazz is backed by the industry's leading venture capital firms - Insight Partners, Greylock, Index Ventures, and Cyberstarts - and is expanding its presence in North America, Europe, and the Middle East to support its growing enterprise customer base. 20% of the company's customers are now Fortune 1000 companies.

"We founded Dazz with the mission of addressing the critical need for remediation in cybersecurity, and we consistently seek out top talent to propel this vision forward," said Merav Bahat, Co-Founder and CEO at Dazz. "We finished our fiscal year 2024 with record growth in customers, revenue, and pipeline. Jared's extensive experience in cybersecurity and public companies will be pivotal in our next phase of hypergrowth."

About Dazz

Dazz is the leader in remediation for security and engineering teams in fast-growing companies like Abnormal Security to Fortune 500 companies like JLL. Our platform unifies data and context from multiple environments, detection tools, and technologies; reduces security issues to root causes; and streamlines remediation in existing workflows. Visit us at dazz.io and follow us on LinkedIn at dazz-io.

