Revuze LTD: Revuze Unveils Groundbreaking UI Enhancements

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Revuze, the leading AI-driven consumer insights solution, proudly announces the launch of its new user interface (UI) and features for Explorer. Designed to elevate UX with an innovative look and feel and actionable consumer analytics and insights, Revuze takes consumer and customer experience to brand and enterprise playing fields.





Topics Dashboard





Scalable insights and takeaways enhance product launches, digital marketing campaigns, user experience and brand awareness, targeting business needs. Revuze guides C-levels, product managers, and marketers with best practices and a new vision for success and revenue enhancements. With post-purchase insights on everything from product sentiment to game-changing details of consumer responses to packaging, scent, texture, and online shopping experiences, enterprises and brands are now truly in the big leagues strategically taking customer needs into account.

This exciting new UI milestone marks the company's commitment to innovative consumer insights technology, empowering businesses to truly harness online reviews and consumer data effectively.

A step up: new product features - redefining the power of consumer insights

The vamped-up and redesigned UI puts user-centric design in the spotlight with a focus on a dashboard that's simple to navigate and extremely intuitive. With a fresh and modern aesthetic that prioritizes a seamless user journey and effortless usability, Revuze takes innovation up a notch to ensure future UX updates mean optimal insights for customers.

Putting the "U" in user-centric UX with a stellar scope of new features

Revuze has redesigned its consumer insights dashboard and reporting interface, crafted with the user in mind to help ensure a more seamless and intuitive experience. With enhanced accessibility and organization, users move from one consumer analytics takeaway to the next to unlock valuable data-driven insights on their target buyers.

Simple sharing capabilities make collaborating and decision-making with stakeholders even easier, with the Revuze solution empowering consumers with the ability to export data from every widget in the dashboard. Customers gain an even smoother integration with presentation tools like MS PowerPoint and Excel, and can even export files to JPEGs.

The new UI isn't just a cosmetic upgrade or a functional overhaul; it's a strategic move towards future innovation, laying a solid foundation for ongoing Revuze enhancements that prioritize UX.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new user interface to the market and see the difference it will make in UX and driving results. We are not only enhancing user experience, but setting a tone and cadence for what businesses can expect for future innovations," said Omer Kehat, VP Product at Revuze. "When organizations can just extract actionable insights from consumer data more effectively, we've done our job."

With intuitive layout and structured data visualizations, understanding key insights drives frictionless, more cost-effective, and strategic decision-making. With buttons that are clearly marked for usability and functionality, switch through display modes effortlessly and engage with visuals based on user preferences. Marketers, product managers, CI executives, innovators, and anyone can truly understand what data matters most with an aesthetic that's tailored to their needs.

For more information about Revuze and its suite of AI-driven consumer data analytics solutions and reports, visit www.revuze.it.

About Revuze

Revuze is a leading AI-driven consumer analytics solution empowering businesses with actionable insights from online reviews. By leveraging advanced natural language processing and machine learning technologies, Revuze equips organizations with keys to unlock category, brand, and SKU-level analysis, voice of verified buyers, robust competitive and SWOT analysis, and uncover critical industry trends.

