Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 21
[21.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.02.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,953,251.00
|USD
|0
|52,955,440.57
|6.6583
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.02.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,906,650.00
|EUR
|0
|16,534,036.49
|5.6883
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.02.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|658,451.00
|GBP
|0
|5,894,955.68
|8.9528
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.02.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|190,407.00
|GBP
|0
|1,508,987.00
|7.9251