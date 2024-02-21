First Stop Health Announces New Chief Medical Officer

Cole Barfield's, MD, MBA, patient-centric approach will complement virtual care company's mission to provide delightful healthcare experiences for members.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / First Stop Health (FSH), a leading virtual care company for primary, urgent and mental health care needs, today announced Cole Barfield, MD, MBA, as the new Chief Medical Officer.



As a board-certified internal medicine physician, Dr. Barfield's journey has encompassed clinic and hospital settings, fostering his deep commitment to patient care. He was co-founder of Wellview Health and has served as Chief Medical Officer for two companies, including the recently acquired SentryHealth.

"The first word that comes to mind when I think about this addition is 'joyful.' His compassion for delivering value-based care is a perfect fit for FSH," Teira Gunlock, CEO of FSH, said of Dr. Barfield. "His primary care experience is a great addition to the team, but his patient-first mentality ensures we'll remain true to providing delightful healthcare experiences for our members and their families."

"I am humbled and honored to join First Stop Health as Chief Medical Officer," said Dr. Barfield. "The organization's dedication to client and patient care has always inspired me and I am excited to serve alongside the team. I am passionate about expanding patient access to quality care and fostering multidisciplinary approaches to better serve patients and clients - and First Stop Health does just that."

With his medical background and industry experience, Dr. Barfield will support the evolution of FSH virtual care products, oversee care delivery and guide patient experience strategy. As a practicing virtual physician, Dr. Barfield understands patients' needs. His unrelenting dedication to providing high-quality healthcare and his patient-centric approach will further enhance the outcomes of FSH employer-clients and members.

