

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Space operators from 25 partner nations gathered to participate in Global Sentinel, U.S. Space Command's marquee exercise focused on security cooperation and operational collaboration in the space.??



Throughout the two-week exercise held at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, each participating nation organized into Regional Space Operations Centers aligned to maintain command and control across an array of space sensors.??



The scenarios presented during the exercise were designed to improve space situational awareness and strengthen interoperability among the participating nations, the Pentagon said.



In addition to the U.S., this year's participants included Italy, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.?



India and Mexico also attended the last two days of the exercise as observers along with representatives from NATO.?



Global Sentinel is the only exercise of its kind that brings together multinational partners in a single venue to collaborate on issues focused on space security.??



Dr. John F. Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy, has emphasized the critical role of cooperation among allies as global competitors increasingly look to space as the next frontier of warfare.??



In outlining the U.S. approach for maintaining its edge in space, Plumb emphasized that these partnerships are key to building 'an asymmetric advantage and force multiplier that neither China nor Russia could ever hope to match.'?



Global Sentinel, which began in 2014 as a space situational awareness tabletop event among seven nations, has grown in both size and complexity in recent years.??



A total of 246 participants, including 177 international partners, were involved in this year's exercise.



