SWISSto12, one of Europe's fastest growing satellite and Radio Frequency product manufacturers, has been named by Via Satellite as one of the "10 Hottest Satellite Companies" in its annual list.

An illustration of SWISSto12's revolutionary SmallSat, HummingSat, in geostationary orbit. Image credit: SWISSto12

Now in its sixth year, Via Satellite's list highlights the "must watch" companies within the satellite sector who provide ground systems, manufacturing, imagery and sensing, satellite communications and launch services. Short-listed companies are selected by Via Satellite's editors based on transformational technology, customer deals, mix of market share, and overall industry momentum.

SWISSto12 is a pioneer of next-generation Radio Frequency components, subsystems and payloads for the SatCom industry, including the HummingSat: a small yet powerful geostationary telecommunications satellite. HummingSat customers include Intelsat and Inmarsat (acq. Viasat 2023.)

SWISSto12 marked a year of notable growth in 2023, including signing a contract to supply Inmarsat (Viasat) with three HummingSat satellites and securing in excess of €200 million in customer orders across its satellite, Radio Frequency components and subsystems business.

Emile de Rijk, CEO of SWISSto12 said: "We are delighted to receive this recognition from Via Satellite. Being named as one of the '10 Hottest Satellite Companies' is testament to our talented team, innovative technology and our commitment to better protecting and connecting the world through innovative SatCom solutions."

About SWISSto12

SWISSto12 is a leading manufacturer of advanced satellite payloads and Radio-Frequency systems, including the HummingSat: a small yet powerful geostationary telecommunications satellite developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) through its public-private-partnership program. HummingSat customers include Intelsat and Inmarsat (acq. Viasat 2023.)

SWISSto12's satellites and payloads benefit from the company's unique and patented 3D-printing technologies and associated Radio-Frequency product designs that deliver lightweight, compact, highly performing, and competitive RF functionality. Besides its space portfolio, the company is also active in telecommunications, surveillance and aeronautic applications.

SWISSto12 has developed commercially with success and is amongst the fastest growing aerospace companies in Europe. SWISSto12 spun off in 2011 from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), is privately owned and backed by prominent Swiss and European Investors, CNB Capital, Swisscom Ventures, Swisscanto and Zürcher Kantonalbank.

For more information, visit https://swissto12.com/.

