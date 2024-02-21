Revenue Solutions, Inc.: RSI Celebrates the Return of Industry Expert Jason Woodcock

Former Revenue Solutions Inc. (RSI) solutions engineer and process improvement leader returns as a Senior Principal to help oversee the development of RSI's solutions, contribute to the growth of RSI's offerings, and empower enhanced government citizen services.

WEST PEMBROKE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Throughout his 25-year career as a solutions engineer, project manager, and organizational change consultant, Jason Woodcock has helped businesses and individuals manage change and maximize potential. Now, Woodcock is returning to RSI to support the company's evolution from a product-based enterprise to a business driven by creating person-first technology solutions. ?

Jason Woodcock

Jason Woodcock Headshot

"Jason is very well respected in the tax industry and brings many years of experience providing high-level consulting to tax professionals and tax agencies," said Trent Wade, RSI's EVP of Solutions. "Jason's knowledge and relationships in state and local markets across the U.S. will help drive RSI's goals for growth and expansion in 2024 and beyond."

Woodcock worked in several capacities for RSI from 2007 through 2019, including leading?crucial internal and external projects during some of RSI's most pivotal years. He was a functional architect on RSI enterprise software, developed project implementation methodology, led external client training, and provided organizational change and process improvement analysis to clients.

His robust background has made him a highly sought-after speaker on the importance of managing change, workplace relationships, and emotional intelligence. Woodcock's career demonstrates his passion and extensive experience as a successful leader who thrives on tackling challenges with the biggest impact on business.

"Jason understands that every project, client, or company is made up of people, and he consistently prioritizes the human element in his work. He embodies RSI's core values of integrity, customer commitment, caring about people, innovation, inclusion, and responsibility. I'm thrilled to welcome him back, knowing his integral role in shaping RSI's past, and excited for his contributions to our future success," said Mike Early, VP of State Government for RSI.

He rejoins RSI as Senior Principal, Solutions, where he will lend his invaluable industry knowledge for the development and growth of RSI's local, state and federal solutions, professional services, and the success of RSI's clients and people.

About Revenue Solutions

RSI creates people-first technology solutions that empower governments to improve the experience, engagement, and trust for communities and their citizens.?

Revenue Solutions, Inc. (RSI) empowers public entities through solutions that improve citizen services, increase operational efficiency, collect additional revenue and maximize compliance. Through a SaaS delivery model, our software solutions powered by revX provide a highly configurable, low-code no-code platform to address the essential needs of government.

?

For nearly three decades, RSI has delivered transformative solutions across hundreds of client projects throughout the U.S. and Canada.?Learn more about RSI at www.rsidelivers.com.

Contact Information

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com

(800) 713-7278

SOURCE: Revenue Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.