

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan have announced more than $5.8 billion from President Biden's Investing in America agenda for states, Tribes, and territories to invest in drinking water and clean water infrastructure upgrades.



They made the announcement in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as part of the Administration's Investing in America Tour.



'With this investment, we are continuing our urgent work to remove every lead pipe in the country and ensure that every American has access to safe and reliable drinking water,' said Harris.



Almost half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans, ensuring funds reach underserved communities most in need of investments in water infrastructure.



Tuesday's announcement delivers funding to every state and territory in the country to expand access to clean drinking water, replace lead pipes, improve wastewater and sanitation infrastructure, and remove PFAS contamination in water.



Out of this, $3.2 billion will be granted through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to expand access to clean drinking water across the country, and $2.6 billion through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund for a range of projects to improve wastewater, sanitation, and stormwater infrastructure.



The funding includes more than $1 billion dedicated to addressing emerging contaminants like PFAS.



