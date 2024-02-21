Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Managers Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 21

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

21 February 2024

Portfolio Managers Update

The Portfolio Managers, Nick Train and Madeline Wright, are pleased to update shareholders on the Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC portfolio in their latest video, which is available on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com/media-awards/press-coverage/video .

With the top 10 holdings representing c.85% of the Trust, and just over 50% of the portfolio consisting of 6 stocks reflecting the theme of Data Ownership and expected to benefit from a tailwind of digitalisation and the further adoption of AI, Nick and Madeline cover in detail their outlook for the Trust and the main themes and holdings which are driving the shape of the Trust today.

For further information or questions, please contact ir@frostrow.com .

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732