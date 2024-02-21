

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area consumer confidence improved more than expected in February after deteriorating in the previous month, but the reading remained negative, suggesting lessening pessimism, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Wednesday.



The flash consumer confidence index climbed to 15.5 from -16.1 in January. Economists had forecast a score of -16. In December, the reading was -15.1.



The corresponding index for the EU rose to -15.8 from -16.2 in January.



Consumer confidence readings for both regions remain well below their long-term average.



The survey period was from February 1 to 21.



The final reading for consumer confidence is set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey results on February 28.



