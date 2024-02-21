Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.02.2024
Spekulationsfeuer neu entfacht! - Neues Allzeithoch?
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2024 | 17:50
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Customer Collaborator Announcement for Food Service Accelerator: Albertsons Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Albertsons Companies:

Photo courtesy of The Clean Fight

Originally published by The Clean Fight.

By Semira Rose.

With a new year upon us, The Clean Fight team has hit the ground running with the fourth edition of our Accelerator Program, focused on decarbonizing the food service industry in New York State. Today, we are delighted to announce Albertsons Companies as a stellar addition to our group of Customer Collaborators. Albertsons Cos. joins our anchor collaborators Walmart, Carrier, and Con Edison, and pilot partner NYC/EDC, announced late last year.

Albertsons Cos. is a leading food and drug retailer with over 2,200 stores in 34 states and the District of Columbia including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's and ACME. In New York state, shoppers will find Safeway, ACME, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market.

Albertsons Cos. is committed to sustainability across their operations and has implemented an ambitious goal of reaching a 47 percent carbon reduction in its own operations by 2030. We are delighted to be working with their sustainability team to identify and deploy cleantech solutions in New York State that will help to achieve this goal.

"Reducing our carbon footprint and nurturing the environment is a key priority for Albertsons Cos., and we've made significant progress in reaching our 2030 goal of reducing carbon emissions from our operations by 47 percent," said Suzanne Long, Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer for Albertsons Cos. "We are thrilled to partner with The Clean Fight team to develop long-term solutions and strategies to decarbonize the food supply chain in New York State."

About The Program

The fourth edition of our flagship accelerator program is focused on tackling the issue of decarbonizing the food service supply chain in New York State: the storage, distribution, and retail of food, a segment of the market that remains in critical need of innovations that provide lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, better cost efficiency, and a path to scalability in a tight-margined industry.

Although attention is paid to the significant environmental impacts of the agricultural system, the GHG emissions of the post-farm food supply chain are often overlooked. However, according to the EPA, the typical grocery store releases a total of 1,383 metric tonnes of CO2 annually through energy consumption, in addition to another 1,556 metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions resulting from refrigerant leaks. That's roughly equivalent to the emissions from 635 passenger cars.

This Program will bring together our Customer Collaborators with cutting edge cleantech companies from around the world in order to scale decarbonization technologies in this critical industry in New York State.

We are excited to have the support of Albertsons Companies, as well as Walmart, Carrier, Con Edison, and the NYC/EDC for this Program.

See original post by The Clean Fight and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
