Dunlop Sports Americas: Upper Deck Golf Partners With Cleveland Golf as Its Exclusive Equipment Partner for 2024

Upper Deck Golf Will Offer World-Class Equipment From Cleveland Golf

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Upper Deck Golf is pleased to announce its exclusive equipment partnership with Cleveland Golf.

In a joint statement, Upper Deck Golf Managing Partners Marc Bender and Adam Wachter said, "With a packed calendar of events scheduled across the country throughout 2024, the timing is perfect to partner with Cleveland Golf to offer our customers industry-leading equipment. On top of that, we will be featuring Srixon golf balls, ensuring an all-around premium experience. Having played with Cleveland Golf products for the past 10 years, we know firsthand they are of the highest quality, and we couldn't be more excited."

Cleveland Golf's Wedges are some of the most highly regarded in golf, and they will ensure our golfers are dialed in on shorter shots throughout each stadium. Golfers will have a chance to demo the latest Cleveland Golf Putters at Upper Deck Golf's putting challenge while Cleveland Golf's newest line of Drivers will be featured at the long-drive contest. The 54 hitting bays set up throughout each stadium will offer cutting-edge equipment for men, women, and left-handed golfers.

Noelle Zavaleta, Marketing Communications Director for Cleveland Golf, said, "We're thrilled to be the exclusive equipment partner of Upper Deck Golf. This is a wonderful opportunity that allows us to showcase the exciting new product Cleveland Golf has launched this year and reach a wider audience in an authentic way. This collaboration gives us the chance to connect with golfers of all ages and skill levels while also highlighting the superior performance and craftsmanship Cleveland Golf products are known for."

Upper Deck Golf offers the opportunity to play a round of golf inside iconic stadiums like Wrigley Field in Chicago, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, among many others. Participants can enjoy a special experience while hitting tee shots from the stands throughout the stadium, down to the custom greens on the field below. The fun starts and concludes at the clubhouse festival inside the stadium with great music, cold beers, food, and multiple golfing challenges.

In 2024, Upper Deck expects to have up to 25 events nationwide, located at some of the largest sports venues across the MLB and NFL and at college stadiums. The first event begins this week at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis (indoors), followed by an event March 8-9 in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, and then April events at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers and at The Ohio State University.

Upper Deck Golf offers corporate packages, as well as local, regional, and national sponsorships available for those enterprises looking to get their brand out in front of a new audience of golfers.

To learn more about Upper Deck Golf and find an event near you, visit www.upperdeckgolfing.com. To learn more about the products from Cleveland Golf, visit us.dunlopsports.com.

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta

Marketing Communications Director

noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Cleveland Golf

View the original press release on newswire.com.