Utility Associates, Inc.: Utility, Inc. Announces 2023 Year-end Results And Innovations

Technology company reports top performance with 38% increase in year-over-year revenue

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility, Inc., the leader in innovative, digital systems tailored for frontline professions, announced the close to its 2023 fiscal year, with annual revenues totaling $60 million, a 38 percent increase over 2022. Increased engagement with an expanded range of law enforcement including hospital, university, public school, and airport security agencies, paired with Utility's ongoing investment in new product offerings and international expansion, contributed to the company's performance. Notable 2023 financial insights include:

2023 Highlights

Additional key results supporting the Utility vision, to help clients save the day - every day - in 2023:

Platform Expansion

Surpassed 72,000 total users on the platform, across 346 active clients

276,048 cases created, representing a 49% year-over-year increase

20,826,839 incidents created within the platform, representing a 21% year-over-year increase

54,039,808 license plates detected with the Utility ALPR technology, representing a 341% year-over year increase

Received 6.7 petabytes in total incident and case uploads to the POLARIS platform, representing a 27% year-over-year increase

Continued progress towards FedRamp and StateRAMP readiness certifications, allowing Utility to pursue new growth opportunities within the federal market

Continued Innovation

POLARIS by Utility: The latest iteration of Utility's digital evidence management platform, POLARIS 7.0 delivers enhanced capabilities for observing, collecting, analyzing and sharing digital evidence. With the technology, law enforcement gains the ability to capture evidence and enhance investigations through the integration of fixed cameras and mobile applications, along with expanded communication and alert capabilities.

TITAN by Utility: Introduced in the first quarter of 2023, TITAN serves as a powerful operating force-multiplying capability for real-time crime centers, integrating existing fixed cameras into a real-time map view that enables?law enforcement to respond quickly to unfolding incidents and investigate and solve more?crimes. In addition to combining fixed camera video with Utility's existing police body camera , real-time mapping capabilities, and in car video , the technology integrates directly with POLARIS and offers capabilities like camera registry, crowdsourcing, transcription, translation, and enhanced map functionality.

Further complementing its strong annual financial results, Utility shared fourth quarter insights with the addition of 12 new agencies to the company's client roster including:

Police Departments Public School Districts State Attorney's Offices Brookhaven, MS

Harlingen, TX

Lexington, IL

Log Lane Village, CO

Mont Belvieu, TX

Port Neches, TX

Bayfield, CO

Vermillion, SD

Galveston, TX Indianapolis, IN

Spring Branch, TX Alleghany County, MD

The strong quarterly performance was also supported by notable renewals with:

Atlanta, GA Public Schools

Aventura, FL Police Department

Brentwood, TN Police Department

Colorado Springs, CO Police Department

El Segundo, CA Police Department

Lilburn, GA Police Department

Murfreesboro, TN Police Department

Osmose Company, NJ

