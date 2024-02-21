Anzeige
Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera Announces Change of Year End

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture:NGY)(OTC Pink:EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") announced today that it has changed its year-end from December 31st to March 31st. Nexera's transition year will be the fifteen-month period ending March 31, 2024. The new financial year will be the 12-month period ending March 31, 2025. This will provide cost savings to the Corporation's by changing the year end financial reporting to a date that is not the same as the substantial majority of publicly traded companies.

For further information, please contact:

Nexera Energy Inc. President, Shelby D. Beattie, by telephone at (403) 262-6000
Email: info@nexeraenergy.com
www.nexeraenergy.com.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Stockdale Horizon Projects. The Company also owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nexera Energy Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
