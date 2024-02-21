VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Proposed distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.42 per share

Press release

Paris, 21st February 2024. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales, today announces its intention to distribute a dividend of €0.42 per share.

This proposal will be submitted to shareholders at a General Meeting to be held on 28 March 2024 at 2pm at the Company's head office.

The notice of meeting was published in the "Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO)" of 21st February 2024.

In accordance with the law, all documents to be submitted to this General Meeting are available to shareholders within the legal deadlines at the registered office of Vente-unique.com and on the Company's website https://bourse.vente-unique.com or may be sent on request to Uptevia.

Next publication: H1 2023-2024 revenues, Tuesday, 14 May 2024

À propos de Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch. In 2023, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €202 million, up 18%.

