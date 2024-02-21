

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended modestly lower on Wednesday after staying weak right through the day's session amid a lack of positive triggers. Investors, looking ahead to the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting, refrained from making significant moves.



The benchmark SMI ended down 28.22 points or 0.25% at 11,428.74, after moving between 11,407.67 and 11,454.22.



Richemont ended down 1.29%. Swiss Re, Novartis, Logitech International, Swisscom and Roche Holding lost 0.6 to 0.8%.



Nestle, Swiss Life Holding, Givaudan and Partners Group ended modestly lower.



Holcim, Kuehne & Nagel and Sika gained 1.1 to 1.4%. Zurich Insurance Group, Geberit, UBS Group, Sonova and Alcon posted modest gains.



In the Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding, Temenos Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Ems Chemie Holding and Meyer Burger Tech lost 1 to 1.44%.



Baloise Holding and BKW both ended nearly 1% down. SIG Combibloc, Galenica Sante, Georg Fischer and PSP Swiss Property also ended weak.



Avolta climbed about 1.75%. Flughafen Zurich, Schindler Holding, Barry Callebaut and VAT Group gained 0.6 to 0.8%.



