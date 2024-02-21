

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wyze, affordable smart camera manufacturer, recently revealed that a network glitch allowed some users to view footage from other users' security cameras.



The Verge reported the breach first on Monday. Wyze explained that an outage with Amazon Web Services on Friday caused Wyze cameras to go offline for several hours. During the outage, a security flaw was discovered when users reported seeing incorrect thumbnails and footage from other users' cameras in their Events tab.



As Wyze worked to restore camera feeds, it became evident that certain users were able to access footage from cameras that weren't theirs. Approximately 13,000 users encountered this security breach, with 1,500 users viewing unauthorized footage.



The company attributed the incident to a third-party caching client library it had recently integrated, which struggled to handle the sudden surge in demand and mixed-up device IDs and user IDs.



To prevent future issues, Wyze implemented additional verification steps before allowing access to Event Videos and temporarily bypassed caching for user-device checks. The company said that the affected users have been notified accordingly.



This breach is especially concerning given that Wyze's home security cameras enable users to store footage locally on a microSD card, providing exclusive access to homeowners.



In a previous incident in 2019, Wyze experienced a data leak that exposed millions of customer email addresses and those of individuals authorized to view camera feeds.



