Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 2024-02-21 WARRANTS (Record Id 253958) LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP CORRECTION: Orderbook ID's have been added to the identifiers. Updated identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 339 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2024-02-22. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1197495