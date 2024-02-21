

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk shared positive updates about Neuralink's trial on X, formerly Twitter, by claiming that the first patient could control the mouse movements with their thoughts.



'Patient seems to have made a full recovery with no ill effects that we are aware of and is able to control the mouse, move the mouse around the screen just by thinking,' Musk posted on the social media platform.



The founder added that the patient could move the computer mouse up and down to drag boxes on a screen.



The billionaire's neurotechnology startup aims to develop a brain implant, dubbed Telepathy, to help humans use their neural signals to control external technologies like phone or computer. The device is designed to be implanted in the skull, with ultra-thin wires connecting it with a region of the brain that controls movement intention.



The device installed by a robot, will then record and send brain signals to an app, giving people the ability to control a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.



'Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal,' Musk stated previously in a post.



The brain implant company received FDA's clearance to start a human trial in May, following which it started recruiting candidates with quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for the trial in September.



The trial is a part of Neuralink's study called 'Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface' or 'PRIME', which aims to test the safety and functionality of the implant device, the company stated.



Last month, the first patient was successfully implanted with a brain chip, following which Musk posted that the initial results showed 'promising neuron spike detection'.



