

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hornblower Group, the parent company of American Queen Voyages, which is known for operating ferries, excursion boats, and an inland cruise line, has filed for bankruptcy. Following a court-supervised legal process, Strategic Value Partners will become the new owner of Hornblower Group.



Unfortunately, the cruise line, American Queen Voyages, has officially suspended operations. They previously offered Mississippi River cruises from the Memphis riverfront. The new owners reportedly plan to focus on ferries and day tours, discontinuing the overnight cruise business.



As a result, the cruise line is up for sale as part of the new agreement, with proceedings outlined in a news release as of Wednesday morning. If American Queen Voyages remains unsold, operations will cease.



The company's underperformance and failure to recover fully from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic led to this outcome. American Queen Voyages struggled to recover from the pandemic and faced challenges due to shifts in travel preferences, resulting in financial instability.



The cruise line's website announced the cessation of all future operations as of Tuesday due to 'unfortunate business circumstances and an inability to secure sufficient capital at a commercially reasonable rate to continue operations.'



However, the company holds a Federal Maritime Commission bond and plans to reimburse customers who purchased tickets.



