The "Netherlands General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into Netherlands' general insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2018-22) and forecast period (2023-27). The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Netherlands' economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the Netherlands' general insurance segment.
- A comprehensive overview of the Netherlands' economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.
- The Netherlands' insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.
- The Netherlands' general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.
- The Netherlands' general reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.
- Distribution channels deployed by the Netherlands' general insurers.
- Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.
Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Netherlands' general insurance segment.
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in the Netherlands' general insurance segment.
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.
- Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Economy Overview
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Key Market Trends
- Trends and KPIs
- Line of Business
- Distribution Channels
- Competitive Landscape
- Deals and Jobs
- Competitor Profiles
- Reinsurance
- Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Zilveren Kruis Zorgverzekeringen
- Achmea
- VGZ
- NV Unive Zorg
- CZ Zorgverzekeringen NV
- Travelers Group
- Menzis Zorgverzekeraar NV
- ASR Schadeverzekering
