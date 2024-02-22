

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to nearly a 3-month low of 162.94 against the euro and an 8-1/2-month low of 190.24 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 162.56 and 189.86, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slid to a 6-day low of 150.47 and more than a 2-week low of 171.27 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 150.28 and 170.81, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to more than a 10-year low of 98.69, more than a 9-year low of 93.22 and a 6-day low of 111.58 from yesterday's closing quotes of 98.43, 92.87 and 111.27, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 165.00 against the euro, 191.00 against the pound, 152.00 against the greenback, 172.00 against the franc, 99.00 against the aussie, 94.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

