Donnerstag, 22.02.2024

WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
21.02.24
17:56 Uhr
251,00 Euro
-3,00
-1,18 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
254,00258,0021.02.
253,00255,0021.02.
PR Newswire
22.02.2024 | 06:06
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockwell Automation Names Matheus Bulho Senior Vice President, Software & Control

BRUSSELS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Matheus Bulho is named senior vice president, Software & Control, effective April 1. He will report to Rockwell Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Blake Moret.

Matheus Bulho will lead the software and control operating segment for Rockwell Automation, including control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure.

In this role, Bulho will lead the operating segment that includes control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure. Bulho succeeds Brian Shepherd, who is leaving Rockwell in June to pursue other interests.

"Matheus has a proven track record of driving operational excellence, leveraging focused investments to deliver differentiated offerings for our customers and profitable growth for the company. He is an expert on our software and hardware technology, and knows our culture and customers," said Moret. "I'm excited to have his expertise on our leadership team."

Recently, Bulho served as vice president and general manager for the Production Automation business unit in the Software & Control segment. His focus has been aligning Rockwell's product development and product management teams with company strategy and driving value into system offerings at every phase of the customer journey.

Bulho has over 20 years of experience at Rockwell with prior roles in business management, and technical and sales positions across multiple businesses and regions. He began his career with Rockwell in the technical support group in Brazil. He progressed to field services engineering, sales engineer, and various business unit functions including product manager, business manager, business director, and vice president roles.

Bulho holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from UNESP Brazil.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Rockwell Automation Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340359/Bulho_Matheus.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automation-names-matheus-bulho-senior-vice-president-software--control-302061902.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
