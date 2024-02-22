Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Thursday, 07 March 2024
The presentation will be led by Xavier Rossinyol, Chief Executive Officer, and Yves Gerster, Chief Financial Officer of Avolta. Together, they will share insights into our financial achievements, strategic milestones and forward-looking plans. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.
Media Release & Presentation
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1842531
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1842531 22.02.2024 CET/CEST